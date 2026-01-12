General Hospital spoilers: here's everything happening January 12 - January 16

A new year means new General Hospital episodes! And in Port Charles, there are no days off. The General Hospital cast and crew only took two days off after New Year's before jumping right back into stirring up drama — because when secrets explode in this town, there's no time to rest.

Fans can enjoy five brand-new episodes this week, and tensions are already running dangerously high. After last week's shocking reveal that Willow Tait was responsible for Drew Cain's shooting, the Port Charles community has been thrown into turmoil. What began as a long-running mystery has now transformed into a deeply emotional and volatile fallout that is rippling through families, friendships, and alliances across town.

© Disney via Getty Images Finola Hughes as Anna Devane on General Hospital

Trina Robinson and Kai Taylor realized they had unknowingly witnessed Willow's crime and made the difficult decision to bring the truth to Alexis Davis. Their revelation sent shockwaves through Port Charles.

Last week, Michael Corinthos came under scrutiny and long-simmering family tensions were reignited. As the truth surfaced, loyalties throughout Port Charles were tested, accusations flew, and the emotional toll became impossible to ignore.

© Disney Cameron Mathison as Drew Cain on General Hospital

Emotional flashbacks revealed that Willow acted from a place of psychological distress after losing custody of her children and realizing she had been manipulated by Drew's empty promises.

Now, with the truth out in the open, the question is no longer who pulled the trigger, but how the consequences will change the lives of everyone involved. As Port Charles processes the revelation, emotions are running high.

© Disney Rena Sofer as Lois Cerullo and Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine on General Hospital

And the drama doesn't slow down this week. Here’s everything coming up on General Hospital during the week of January 12–16:

Monday, January 12, 2026: Alexis is floored

Martin relays news to Drew. Molly confides in Kristina. Michael and Jacinda grow closer. Nina is frustrated.

Tuesday, January 13, 2026: Valentin takes a risk

Britt is threatened. Ava has a shocking encounter. Drew makes a promise. Carly is alarmed.

Wednesday, January 14, 2026: Elizabeth and Jason compare notes

Sonny wants answers. Valentin has a close call. Carly overhears useful intel. Brad issues a request.

Thursday, January 15, 2026: Jason takes Britt out

Emma and Gio take a step forward in their relationship. Brook Lynn defends Chase. Josslyn and Carly catch up. Laura plays peacemaker.

Friday, January 16, 2026: Willow awaits news of her fate

Nina issues a warning to Drew. Alexis explains her actions. Chase encourages Dante. Anna is stunned.