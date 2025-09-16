Liam Neeson's divisive action thriller storms Amazon's charts

Amazon Prime recently added Liam Neeson's Ice Road: Vengeance, a sequel to his 2021 film, Ice Road. The film was critically panned, and although it has attracted plenty of detractors on social media, plenty of others have been sharing how much they love the film. And the numbers aren't lying as the film is currently second on Amazon Prime's streaming charts, just behind Danny Dyer's action film, Marching Powder. The film currently holds only a 17% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, despite one viewer labelling the film as a 10/10.

Viewer reaction

Much like the critics, viewers have been incredibly divided over the film, which was first released back in June. Praising the action film, one said: "Ice Road: Vengeance is very awesome, while a second simply said: "Ice Road: Vengeance 10/10," and a third commented: "I watched Ice Road Vengeance today. It wasn't the greatest movie ever made, but it didn't have to be A+ from me. It was fun as hell."

In defence of the film, another penned: "I've decided I will take absolutely no notice of film reviews in future. We try those with high ratings and often dump them after 30 minutes. I've gone with intuition only recently and have seen great films. Last night it was Ice Road: Vengeance. Totally far-fetched but also not without credibility and full of action. Loved it. It had a terrible rating. They're wrong!"

However, slating the film, one wrote: "Whatever you do, do not waste your time on Ice Road: Vengeance. Against my earlier better judgement, I wasted my time watching that nonsense," and another added: "I watched Ice Road: Vengeance with Liam Neeson today so you don't have to do it. Don't do it. It's so bad, so bad I had to finish this debacle of a movie."

And pointing out issues with the plot, a third shared: "I love Liam Neeson movies but how many times can one man be under siege in the snow, on a plane, on a train or in another country etc? I feel like Ice Road: Vengeance part 2 is essentially the Frozen version of Taken."

© Everett/Shutterstock Fans were divided over the film

What is it about?

Ice Road: Vengeance is a sequel to Liam's 2021 film The Ice Road. The plot follows his character, Mike McCann, an ice road trucker, as he travels to Nepal in order to fulfil the wishes of his late brother, Gurty. Mike boards a bus and unbeknownst to him an opposition politician being hunted by mercenaries is also onboard.

© Everett/Shutterstock Chinese actress Fan Bingbing also stars in the film

Alongside Liam, the film stars Fan Bingbing as Dhani Yangchen (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Mike's love interest and Mount Everest guide, Bernard Curry (Home and Away) as Professor Myers, an American professor, Geoff Morrell (Murder Call) as Spike, the driver of the bus and Mahesh Jadu (The Witcher), a mercenary seeking opposition politician Vijay Rai.