Clarkson's Farm fans convinced the show is ending after breakout star teases next venture

Fans of Jeremy Clarkson's eponymous Clarkson's Farm are convinced that the show may be wrapping up after the upcoming fifth series. The Amazon Prime programme has enjoyed enormous success since its debut in 2021, but now devoted fans are speculating that after the next series, the former Top Gear presenter may be ready to bring the show to an end. Taking to the show's dedicated Reddit forum, one fan speculated that the programme might be coming to an end after one of the show's breakout stars, Kaleb Cooper, seems to be eyeing off the prospect of starring in a spin-off.

Fans in the forum postulated on whether or not the show would end and shared their predictions for the future of the programme. Speaking about the prospect of the show's breakout stars landing their own spin-off, one fan wrote: "Would prefer a Charlie spinoff to a Kaleb spinoff but I'll take it," they explained, referring to fan-favourite Charlie Ireland.

Another fan wrote: "It's been looking that way for a bit now. Jeremy Clarkson talked a lot about this with S4 starting, that it was time for a break after S5." Another agreed, adding: "He also said it's not necessarily the 'end' of the series, just that the whole crew needs a break after season five, if I remember correctly."

It's not the first time the show has been tipped to be ending. Earlier this year, the TV personality explained: "I'd do a sixth if there was a reason for doing it, like a [explicit] good story... Whatever happens we'll definitely take a short break as the crews are all worn out. We've been filming here two or three days a week, every week, for five years. Everybody could do with a rest."

WATCH: Jeremy Clarkson's Cotswolds farm during 'devastating' Storm Éowyn

Diddly Squat's woes

Jeremy has been transparent with fans of the show about the trials and tribulations of farming. His farm, Diddly Squat, has suffered a number of woes since he took up farming in 2019. Most recently, the farm suffered an outbreak of a deadly virus. In a post on X, Jeremy revealed that one of the cows on his farm had contracted Bovine tuberculosis.

© Amazon Studios Jeremy Clarkson's new Amazon series has been a huge hit, but his farming endeavours haven't been without their woes.

"Bad news from Diddly Squat. We've gone down with TB," the TV presenter wrote. "Everyone here is absolutely devastated." When asked about the prize bull called Endgame that Jeremy bought recently for £5,500, he said: "His test was 'inconclusive'. I couldn’t bear it if we lost him." The former Top Gear host later added: "The offending animal is pregnant with twins."