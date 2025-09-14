Viewers 'up all night' binge-watching 'edge-of-your-seat' 6-part thriller with Line of Duty star

Viewers who tuned into Prime Video's new six-part thriller, The Girlfriend, have spent "all night" binge-watching the series, which has been hailed as "addictive" and "incredibly gripping" on social media. The series, which is based on Michelle Frances' novel of the same name, follows the relationship between Danny (Laurie Davidson) and his ambitious girlfriend Cherry (Olivia Cooke). When Danny brings her home to meet his parents, his uptight mother, Laura (Robin Wright), becomes convinced Cherry is hiding something.

Not only does the show boast a seriously stacked cast, led by Olivia Cooke and Robin Wright, but its source material is the chilling story penned by international bestseller Michelle Frances. It's no wonder viewers are loving the show! Keep reading to find out what viewers have said about the series, as well as the show's plot and cast, which features actors from Line of Duty, Motherland and more.

© Christopher Raphael/Prime Olivia Cooke stars as Cherry in The Girlfriend

What have viewers said about The Girlfriend?

Taking to social media, viewers hailed the series as "edge of your seat" and the "best thriller" of the year so far. One person penned on X: "Anyone else up all night, binging #TheGirlfriend like [emoji with mouth open]," while another added: "Just finished #TheGirlfriend. And it was an addictive thriller. From episode one to the final episode, it definitely kept you on the edge of your seat. I was Team Cherry from the beginning. And after that cliffhanger at the end, we definitely need a season 2!!!"

© Courtesy of Prime The series follows Laura, who appears to have a perfect life until her son brings home his new girlfriend, who changes everything

A third viewer wrote: "Just binged this six-episode thriller on Prime Video — and it's incredibly gripping," while another agreed, praising the series as the best thriller they've seen in 2025: "That was a crazy ride. Best thriller series so far this year #TheGirlfriend."

WATCH: The trailer for Prime Video's The Girlfriend

What is The Girlfriend about?

The thriller centres around Laura, who appears to have it all: a stellar career, loving husband and her precious son, Daniel. But her perfect life starts to unravel when Daniel brings home his ambitious and cunning girlfriend, Cherry, who changes everything. The synopsis continues: "After a tense introduction, Laura becomes convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective."

Meet the cast of The Girlfriend

© Christopher Raphael/Prime Robin Wright plays Laura

The series features a seriously impressive cast, led by House of Cards star Robin Wright as Laura and House of the Dragon actress Olivia Cooke in the role of Cherry. Meanwhile, Laurie Davidson (The Road Trip, Mary & George) stars as Daniel, alongside Waleed Zuaiter (Gangs of London) as Howard, Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty) as Brigitte, Tanya Moodie (Motherland) as Isabella, Karen Henthorn (The Teacher) as Tracey, Anna Chancellor (Outrageous) as Lilith, Leo Suter (Sanditon) as Nicholas and Francesca Corney (The Buccaneers) as Millie.

What have TV critics said?

© Courtesy of Prime Viewers have hailed the show as "addictive"

The series, which boasts a respectable 84 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, has received positive reviews from TV critics. The Guardian described the show as a "brilliantly slippery beast of a drama" in its four-star review, while The Telegraph also awarded four stars, hailing the series as "the most deliciously unhinged drama since Doctor Foster".

All episodes of The Girlfriend are available to stream on Prime Video now.