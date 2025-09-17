Yellowstone's Beth and Rip spin-off adds cast member you'll recognize from Jack Reacher role

Yet another cast member has been added to the growing cast starring in Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's highly-anticipated Yellowstone spin-off. The original show, which first premiered in 2018 and starred Kevin Costner for all but the last season, left many heartbroken last year when it, seemingly abruptly, came to an end after five seasons and 53 episodes. However, its December ending was luckily paired with good news, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are coming back with their very own spin-off, tentatively titled The Dutton Ranch.

Now, as the show officially kicks off production, it has added a new cast member to the bunch, Jai Courtney, who per Variety will star as Rob-Will, who is described as "an imposing, unpredictable ranch foreman." He is best known for his roles the Jack Reacher movie with Tom Cruise, as well as Terminator Genisys, Divergent, Suicide Squad, and most recently he starred in Dangerous Animals with Alan Ritchson, who plays Jack Reacher in the Prime Video series adaptation.

© Getty Images Jai will star as Rob-Will

News of his casting follows Ed Harris and Annette Bening's addition to the show. Ed, known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, The Truman Show, Appaloosa, Apollo 13 and Pollock, will play Everett McKinney, a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding, and possesses a good sense of humor, while Annette, who was most recently on the series Apple Never Falls as well as the movie Nyad, was also cast in a leading role, as Beulah Jackson, the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.

The Dutton Ranch will remain on the same present-day timeline as the original series, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, and share much of its DNA. Its logline reads: "The Dutton Ranch, home to Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they've come to cherish their 7,000-acre land. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Finn Little) becomes the man he's supposed to be."

The actor behind Carter, Finn, recently confirmed that the show is officially in production, sharing a black-and-white photo of him in a cowboy hat on Instagram and writing: "So it is true!!" It was confirmed last month that his role would not be recast; he joined the original series for its fourth season. In it, Finn's character Carter is a troubled teen who met Beth at the hospital when she was visiting her ailing father, where his own father was dying.

© Getty Images Ed will star as Everett McKinney

After he loses his father to drug addiction, Beth and Rip take in Carter and give him work on the ranch. Beth is unable to have children due to a forced sterilization, and is initially uninterested in motherhood, however she and Rip eventually develop a strong bond with Carter, who stays with them.

© Getty Annette will star as Beulah Jackson

Cole, recently speaking with Fox News Digital, shared some new details on the show, first declaring: "Well, first of all, it's not Dutton Ranch … That's not the name of it," hinting that the current working title will not stick. However, while the series does not appear to have an official title yet, he nonetheless noted: "We can expect the same that we've been doing for the last seven years," and emphasized: "Kelly and I are going and working our [expletive] off trying to create something special."

© Shutterstock Kelly and Cole play husband and wife Beth and Rip

In addition to Kelly and Cole's spin-off, another spin-off starring Luke Grimes, who played fellow Dutton sibling Kayce Dutton, will be coming to CBS in 2026 (it is expected The Dutton Ranch will begin airing in the fall, with some anticipating it might premiere in November, mirroring Yellowstone's previous release schedule.) Both shows will be available to stream on Paramount+, along with two other Yellowstone franchise shows, The Madison, a spin-off starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and 1944, another prequel, such as are 1883 and 1923.