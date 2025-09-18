WATCH: Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy's 'one regret' before death in new documentary

A new Ozzy Osbourne documentary is giving an unprecedented look into the final years of the Prince of Darkness' final years – as well as his one regret. Ozzy: No Escape From Now is set to drop on Paramount+ on 7 October and follows the singer's final few years before his passing on 22 July. Featuring his three children, Aimee, Jack, Kelly and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, the documentary sees Ozzy prepare for his farewell show at Villa Park on 5 July. In the trailer, Ozzy says to the camera: "If my life's coming to an end, I really can't complain, I had a great life." It also touches on the singer's health struggles including his Parkinson's and his broken neck, which caused mobility issues. "I'm not good at being sick," Ozzy jokes in the clip.

The Black Sabbath singer suffered from a fall in the bathroom in January 2019, which left him which aggravated an old neck injury from 2003. He spent the next four years undergoing surgeries and experimental treatments to alleviate the pain and restore his mobility but ultimately had to cancel his 2023 tour. "He had a brilliant career, and it ended in a brilliant way," Sharon can be heard saying in the trailer. "Ozzy's one regret is that he never really said goodbye to his fans," she adds.

"He comes out of surgery and he's far worse," Jack, 39, recalls. "Having to cancel the tour was really his biggest heartbreak," Aimee, 42, adds. So when the opportunity to farewell his dedicated fans arose, Ozzy and his family got to work planning his final show. The documentary also features music legends such as Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Billy Idol, talking about Ozzy's impact in the leadup to the farewell show.

The trailer comes just weeks after BBC's own Ozzy Osbourne documentary was pulled from their schedule just hours before it was due to air. At the time, the BBC confirmed to HELLO! that the documentary would not be airing but did not disclose why. However, now just weeks later, the documentary is set to air with a minute title change. Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will air on Thursday 2 October at 9pm on BBC One and is set to provide "unique and intimate access" to the whole Osbourne family.

Sharon's return to social media

Following her husband's passing in July, Sharon had remained off social media. However, on Friday 12 September, she shared a lengthy post thanking everyone for their support and messages, admitting that they have helped her get through the past few weeks. She accompanied the post with a video of herself with her daughter Kelly Osbourne, which had been taken during a trip to Cornwall Falcony Farm, where they had paid a visit during a trip to the British coastal town.

She wrote: "I'm still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media. Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it's carried me through many nights. Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence.

"They'll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical. I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way." Commenters showed up in droves to show their support to the star, writing: "Sharon we are all thinking of you and sending you so much comfort and love."

Another fan wrote: "Sending much love your way, Sharon. So lovely to see you bonding with the amazing owls." Another fan wrote: "We love you Sharon! You are not alone in this! As painful as it is, he brought nothing but joy and happiness and that is what we need to celebrate moving forward! Much love to your family. We love you all!!!"