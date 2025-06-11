Meet Billy Idol's three kids, including one he found in his 60s with a DNA test

Billy welcomed Brant Broad in 1985. He had fathered Brant while on the Rebel Yell Tour back in the '80s in New York.

Not much is known about Brant, who was first introduced to the world in 2023 when he joined Billy and his two other kids at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, bringing along his wife Teresa and their two children, Mackenzie, four, and Mason, two.

In his new documentary, Billy revealed that he did not know he had fathered a son until very recently, when his daughter took a 23andMe test in an effort to learn more about her family tree. She discovered Brant through the site and somehow brought them together just a few years ago.

"Once I saw Brant with Bonnie and Willem, they've all got the same quirky sense of humor," he shared in the documentary. "And once I saw that, I could see he's my son, really."