Meet Billy Idol's three kids, including one he found in his 60s with a DNA test
Meet Billy Idol's three kids, including one he found in his 60s with a DNA test
Billy Idol attends the "Billy Idol Should Be Dead" Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 10, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

Meet Billy Idol's three kids, including one he found in his 60s with a DNA test

The "White Wedding" and "Rebel Yell" singer is sharing his life story in the documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Billy Idol may be identifiable as one of the leading figures of the punk rock movement of the '80s, and the poster child for MTV's "second British invasion," but behind the scenes, he's a doting family man.

The rocker, now 69, real name William Michael Albert Broad, is a proud father of three, and even a loving grandfather, and is sharing deeper insight into his life with the new documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead.

Billy Idol performs onstage at the "Billy Idol Should Be Dead" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 10, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images
Billy premiered his new documentary "Billy Idol Should Be Dead" at the 2025 Tribeca Festival

Take a look back at the "White Wedding" singer's life and meet his three kids, including his son who was only introduced to the public eye in 2023…

Billy Idol and his son Brant Broad pose for a photo backstage at a concert, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Brant Broad

Billy welcomed Brant Broad in 1985. He had fathered Brant while on the Rebel Yell Tour back in the '80s in New York.

Not much is known about Brant, who was first introduced to the world in 2023 when he joined Billy and his two other kids at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, bringing along his wife Teresa and their two children, Mackenzie, four, and Mason, two.

In his new documentary, Billy revealed that he did not know he had fathered a son until very recently, when his daughter took a 23andMe test in an effort to learn more about her family tree. She discovered Brant through the site and somehow brought them together just a few years ago.

"Once I saw Brant with Bonnie and Willem, they've all got the same quirky sense of humor," he shared in the documentary. "And once I saw that, I could see he's my son, really."

Son Willem Wolf Broad and Billy Idol during Special Screening of "The Lost World" - May 19, 1997 at Cineplex Odeon Cinema in Universal City, California, United States© Getty Images

Willem Wolfe Broad, 36

Billy welcomed his son Willem Wolfe Broad, now 36, with his long-term girlfriend, English singer and dancer Perri Lister, in 1988. The pair separated in 1989, but remained committed parents to their son.

Willem often followed his dad around on tour and several events, even making red carpet appearances with his dad in the '90s. He has followed in his parents' footsteps and is now a musician himself.

Willem Wolfe and Billy Idol attend Mr Chow 50 Years on February 16, 2018 in Vernon, California© Getty Images

Willem Wolfe Broad, 36

More embedded in the electronica space, his website lists him as "a musician, artist, and DJ creating sonic and visual worlds in Los Angeles, California."

His musical influences include "The Velvet Underground, Patience and Prudence, James Brown, and DJs Soul Clap and Aphex Twin" and he is also a street artist.

Musician Billy Idol and his daughter Bonnie attend the 'Entertainment Tonight' Emmy party sponsored by 'People' magazine at the Walt Disney concert hall on September 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Bonnie Blue Broad, 35

Billy welcomed his only daughter, Bonnie Blue Broad, now 35, with ex Linda Mathis in 1989. Bonnie, unlike her older brother, has chosen to pursue a life outside of the entertainment industry.

Not much is known about her professional endeavors now, although she did go to college to study writing, with the rocker telling New York Daily News that she didn't "exhibit any interest in the business."

Bonnie Blue Sable, Alex Sable, Poppy Sable and Mary Jane Sable at the star ceremony where Billy Idol is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Bonnie Blue Broad, 35

"My hope for my children is that they are happy, and find love and a purpose in life that is gloriously fulfilling," he continued. Bonnie shares daughters Poppy, five, and MaryJane, three, with her husband Alex Sobel.

She joined her older brothers in making appearances in their father's documentary, noting that she was instrumental in finding Brant. "My husband just surprised me with a 23andMe, with a DNA test as a Christmas present," she recalled of when she first learned she was expecting Poppy, which led her to discover her long-lost half sibling.

