The Summer I Turned Pretty: Viewers question last scene over 'confusing' error

The Summer I Turned Pretty concluded on September 17, and viewers finally discovered which Fisher brother Isabella "Belly" Conklin chose (no spoilers) after three seasons of watching her love triangle between Conrad and Jeremiah unfold. However, during the last scene of the final episode, some people appeared to be confused over the location and layout of the iconic Cousins beach house, claiming an error had been made as the scene showed the Fishers' vacation home in front of a dock instead of the beach.

One person on Threads shared a screenshot of the final scene as the camera panned over the home, revealing the sprawling abode nestled behind a lake and a private dock. They captioned the photo: "Was it just me thinking where's the beach?? lol I thought it was in front of the house??" The question sparked a flurry of responses, with one person replying: "Sometimes the beach is there and sometimes the dock is there and that's the magic of Cousins."

Another said: "No wait though bc it started looking a little like 'we were liars' set I swear belly walked straight outside to the beach after the bachelorette party for the Conrad confession." A third added: "Ya know— I’m glad I saw this because I was like a lake house?! I thought it was a beach house!!" A fourth replied: "Yes!!!! I thought the exact same thing!!!"

© Prime Video Many viewers didn't realize the back of the house is by a lake

However, others in the comments explained that the photo was of the back of the house, not the front, where many viewers assumed the beach was, and clarified that the sandy shores were a short walk away from the Fishers' residence. "The house isn't on the beach, but it's not far, they always walked there," one user said.

© Amazon Prime The Fisher house is a short walk from the beach

Another explained: "The beach was always a walk away, in the first season, Laurel gets upset Belly walked to the beach alone bc it was a distance from the house – it's confusing when Conrad is going surfing or walking back from the beach and coming up the back or side of the house." Agreeing, someone else added: "Agreed. I think he only came up to the back of the house bc there is a shower on the left side of the patio, where the path is, so he washes off in the outdoor shower before coming inside."

© Amazon Prime Conrad and Jeremiah's house is not directly in front of the beach like many viewers thought

Following the end of the series, fans were given some happy news as New York Times bestselling author Jenny Han, who penned the book series of the same name from which the show was adapted, revealed that The Summer I Turned Pretty will conclude with a feature film. Although plot details are under wraps, Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios said it will continue the story of the series and "bring fans an unforgettable next chapter" of Belly's journey.

© Amazon The Summer I Turned Pretty will conclude with a feature film

"There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due," Jenny said in a statement on Wednesday. "I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."