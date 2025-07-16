Meet the real life partners of The Summer I Turned Pretty cast: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and more

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered today on Prime Video. The show, which is based on Jenny Han's book series with the same name, follows Isabella "Belly" Conklin and her love of two brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher.

Belly dates both Conrad and Jeremiah at different points throughout the series. And while each character experiences a lot of heartbreak, several of the show's cast members are in long-term relationships.

Here's everything we know about the love lives of the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado

© GC Images Christopher and his girlfriend at Isabel Machado at New York Fashion Week

Christopher Briney, 27, plays Conrad Fisher, the older of the two Fisher brothers who Belly crushed on for her entire life. While on-screen, he plays a brooding popular kid, in his real life he dates Isabel Machado, 27.

Christopher and Isabel started dating in June 2021 after meeting at Pace University.

"We were friends first," Chris told PEOPLE in October 2023. "We went to college together and we lived together. We knew that we could do it."

Like Christopher, Isabel is an actor. She starred in the 2024 short film, I Don't Bite. The couple often post snapshots of their romance to Instagram. In May, Christopher posted several photos of Isabel with the caption: "Good little life."

Lola Tung

© Instagram Lola is always Team Belly

While Belly constantly oscillates between dating Conrad and Jeremiah, the actress who plays her is single. Lola Tung, 22, is very private about her dating life. Some fans of the show may dream of her dating one of her costars, but she assures them they are just friends.

"Both Chris, who plays Conrad, and Gavin, who plays Jeremiah, are wonderful people and so easy to work with and so much fun to just be around," Lola told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY in 2022. "I feel very lucky that we had such a wonderful friendship, and it worked out."

As for who Lola wants Belly to end up with in the end, she told Entertainment Tonight: "I've always been Team Belly, and I believe that she should go with whoever she loves the most, whatever her heart [says]." She continued: "Follow her heart, see where it ends up. They're both very wonderful boys, and she has a hard decision to make."

Gavin Casalegno and Cheyanne King Casalegno

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Gavin kept his relationship with Cheyanne private until their wedding

At the start of season three, Belly is dating Jeremiah Fisher, played by Gavin Casalegno, 25. Jeremiah is happy-go-lucky and the king of their mutual college campus. Since the show started in 2022, Gavin married his wife, Cheyanne King Casalegno, 23.

The two didn't go public with their relationship until November 2024 after sharing wedding photos to Instagram. Gavin captioned a post of the two on their big day: "Eternal valentine."

Gavin and Cheyanne, who is a registered nurse, started dating in 2023. Just after the two made it official, Gavin told Cosmopolitan: "Being an adult, I've learned what it means to just mature a little bit in the dating space. You're dating to marry, you're not dating to just date. I think that gets lost a lot of times in younger generations."

Jackie Chung and Louis Ozawa

Jackie Chung, 46, plays Belly's single mom on TSITP. In real life, she's married to fellow actor Louis Ozawa, 49, who is best known for his role in the show Hunters. The two met as students at New York University while making a short film. While neither actor has made it public when they got married, they now share two children: Bodi and Tyrus.

"Jackie and I met at the callback [for a short film]," Louis told Forbes in 2020. "They paired the male leads with the female leads. It was kind of a bizarre romantic comedy."

Sean Kaufman

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Sean is single right now

Belly's brother Steven, played by Sean Kaufman, 25, is in a will-they-won't-they relationship with Belly's best friend Taylor. But off screen, Sean is single. In 2022, he spoke with Seventeen about his friendship with Christopher and Gavin.

"I love these two to death – they have become two of my closest friends over the past year, and I'm extremely thankful for that."