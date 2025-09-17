9 shows you should watch if you loved The Summer I Turned Pretty

Now that we’ve officially said goodbye (or au revoir) to Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and the rest of the Cousins gang, many of us are no doubt feeling the loss of all the sun-drenched drama, love triangles, and heartfelt coming-of-age nostalgia.

Whether you’ve been a fan from the beginning or tuned in recently to see what all the internet fuss was about, The Summer I Turned Pretty has been a welcome staple on our screens, transporting us from our sofas to the sandy beaches of Massachusetts every Wednesday.

If you’re already missing the weekly ritual of logging into Prime, or you’re still reeling from that hour-long finale, here are nine shows Hello! recommends that promise similar TSITP vibes – though we can’t promise you’ll be able to stick to one episode a week.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX This teen drama swaps Cousins for Colorado My Life with the Walter Boys My Life with the Walter Boys is another teen drama that follows Jackie, a city girl who, after a family tragedy, moves to a rural ranch in Colorado to live with a new guardian and her brood of boys, where she quickly develops feelings for two of the brothers. The show promises a very similar love triangle to The Summer I Turned Pretty, with equal amounts of drama and emotional tension.



There are three seasons (and counting) for you to binge on Netflix Ginny and Georgia Also taking place in Massachusetts, Netflix’s Ginny and Georgia explores the relationship between a fiercely independent teenager and her young mother, with its levels of family drama mirroring that of The Summer I Turned Pretty’s final season. If you’re a fan of character-driven stories and small-town vibes, with a slightly darker edge than TSITP, this is one to add to your watchlist – and the fourth season is set to drop next year.



© Netflix Never Have I Ever is both hilarious and heartbreaking Never Have I Ever Co-created by Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever follows a first-generation Indian-American teenager who wants to improve her social status at high school, while contending with family expectations, changing friendships, and her first foray into romance. Like The Summer I Turned Pretty, it’s a coming-of-age dramedy that balances grief and humour perfectly, led by another relatable female lead.



© Alamy Stock Photo The beloved show is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year Gilmore Girls If you’re due for your annual autumn rewatch, or if you somehow still haven’t seen this show, what better time to start Gilmore Girls? Set in the fictional New England town of Stars Hollow, the show captures the charm of small-town life while exploring young love and complicated family dynamics. And if choosing between Team Conrad or Jeremiah already felt like emotional warfare, Gilmore Girls raises the stakes with three iconic love interests.



© Netflix Friendship is at the heart of Sweet Magnolias Sweet Magnolias If you’re feeling a bit burnt out from teen love triangles, but still want small-town charm and swoon-worthy romance, Sweet Magnolias might be your perfect next watch. The show follows three best friends as they navigate love, careers, and family in the cosy fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina – better yet, filming for season 5 is already underway. Think of it as The Summer I Turned Pretty all grown up. ​



© Photo: Rex The Vampire Diaries is another perfect autumn watch The Vampire Diaries Arguably on par with The Summer I Turned Pretty for the most iconic TV love triangle, The Vampire Diaries, starring Nina Dobrev, is a supernatural teen drama worth sinking your teeth into. Between ancient rivalries, dark family secrets, and romance that spans centuries, it’s the perfect watch for anyone craving that TSITP-style tension in a moody autumnal setting – if you’ve ever wished Conrad and Jeremiah were immortal and emotionally tortured, welcome to Mystic Falls.



© Stephan Rabold Maxton Hall is another Prime gem Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Maxton Hall may just be the European answer to The Summer I Turned Pretty. At an exclusive boarding school, a scholarship student finds herself drawn into a tangled enemies-to-lovers romance with an arrogant, wealthy classmate, and must navigate their burgeoning relationship against the backdrop of their divided social worlds. It’s got all the TSITP-level romance you could want, minus the messy love triangle.



© Warner Br/Everett/Shutterstock The O.C. swaps New England for the beaches of California The O.C. The O.C. is the ultimate teen drama that defined a generation, set in a wealthy coastal community in California with plenty of intense melodrama. Which focuses more on an ensemble of teen characters, it offers the perfect amount of romantic escapism for The Summer I Turned Pretty fans, and keeps that all-important beach setting that feels very Cousins.

