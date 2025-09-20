Netflix fans demand second season of Spanish 8-part drama from Money Heist creator

Netflix has just added Spanish drama Billionaire's Bunker and fans have bingeing the eight-part Spanish drama by Alex Pina, the creator of dramas like Money Heist and White Lines. Despite winning plenty of plaudits from fans, with several comparing it to post-apocalyptic drama Fallout, many were left divided when the series ended on a cliffhanger. While we won't spoil what happened, following the finale, fans were quick to take to social media to demand the show return for a second season. At this moment, there hasn't been any news about the show's renewal, but watch this space!

Fan reactions

Sharing their love for the show, one viewer enthused: "I started watching this morning and binged the whole thing. I'm hard to please and I abandon shows all the time if they don't hold my interest. Well done!!! The only disappointment I have is that it had to end, and I don't know when I'll find another one this good again. Very enjoyable from start to finish!"

A second added: "Billionaire's Bunker was basically like the Spanish version of Fallout. But it also had its own flavour. Intense & gripping, with dynamic cinematography. The flashbacks also added a layer of complexity to the already compelling narrative," while a third commented: "Billionaires' Bunker is one of Netflix's most engaging recent releases. The show brilliantly mixes suspense, hidden power games, and dramatic storytelling that keeps you hooked till the end. The visuals are cinematic, the pacing tight, and the characters well-crafted."

Hoping for a second season, a fourth viewer said: "Need Season 2 of Billionaire's Bunker," while a fifth mused: "Will there be a season 2 for this or what? The ending was just something else. The plot twist was pretty good, the story premise was also kinda different. The early episodes really hit home with their moral values. But the middle part got a bit boring. So I jumped from episode 6 to 8."

What is Billionaire's Bunker about?

A teasy synopsis for the series reads: "With a global crisis on the horizon, a group of billionaires trade their power and status for shelter in a luxury bunker – where all is not as it seems…" The group watch the unfolding world outside their bunker through the use of TV screens, however, as the claustrophobia starts to ramp up, alliances form as suspicions are thrown around.

Who stars in Billionaire's Bunker?

© Carla Oset/NETFLIX Max and Asia are love interests in the series

The series stars Rising Spanish actor Pau Simon (Nudes) as Max, who at the start of the series is in jail. Also in the series are Alicia Falco (In the Company of Women), who plays Asia, a love interest for Max and Miren Ibarguren as Minerva, who runs the luxurious bunker. The series also features Joaquin Furriel (Intuition), Natalia Verbeke (The Other Side of the Bed), Carlos Santos (Smoke & Mirrors), Montse Guallar (Family Secrets) and Alex Villazan (Soul).