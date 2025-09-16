Shetland star's 'must-watch' 3-part drama could be your next weekend binge

Looking for a new drama to binge-watch over the weekend? Netflix have got you covered. The BBC's legal drama, The Escape Artist, is about to arrive on the streaming platform and will no doubt keep you glued to your sofa while you watch all three episodes. The drama, which first aired in 2013, stars David Tennant as a talented junior barrister, Will Burton, whose charm and intellect have given him a string of acquittals. But when he successfully defends Liam Foyle, who is standing trial for a brutal and high-profile murder, the consequences are chilling.

This fast-paced, chilling thriller is a must-watch for fans of the genre. Plus, with the brilliant David Tennant and Shetland star Ashley Jensen starring in the show, it's guaranteed to be compelling viewing. Keep reading for all you need to know about the series, from its chilling plot to when it arrives on Netflix.

© PBS/Everett/Shutterstock David Tennant stars in The Escape Artist

What is The Escape Artist about?

Billed as an "original suspense thriller set in the world of criminal law", the series follows a talented junior barrister who has earned his nickname 'The Escape Artist' from specialising in spiriting people out of tight legal corners. The synopsis continues: "Will is in high demand as he has never lost a case. But when his talents acquit the prime suspect in a horrific murder trial, that brilliance comes back to bite him with unexpected and chilling results."

Who stars in The Escape Artist?

David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens) stars as Will Burton, alongside Toby Kebbell (Servant) as Liam Foyle, Sophie Okonedo (Slow Horses, The Wheel of Time) as Maggie Gardner, Ashley Jensen (Shetland, Agatha Raisin) as Kate Burton, Brid Brennan (Hope Street) as Mary, Kate Dickie (Dept Q., Game of Thrones) as Jenny and Monica Dolan (Sherwood, Mr Bates vs The Post Office) as Eileen Morris.

© Karwai Tang Ashley Jensen plays Kate Burton

Rounding out the cast are Tony Gardner, Anton Lesser, Roy Marsden, Alistair Petrie, Patrick Ryecart, Stephen Wight and Gus Barry.

What have viewers said about the show?

Viewers have praised the show on social media over the years, with one person hailing the series as "a must-watch". Another fan penned on X: "Just watched The Escape Artist for the first time and I have to say, that has to be the most painfully frustrating show I've ever watched - but my god was it good. And David Tennant, you really are frighteningly talented," while another described the series as "brilliantly tense" and praised the performances from David and the rest of the cast as "superb".

© Getty Images Viewers praised David Tennant's performance

How to watch The Escape Artist

The Escape Artist comes to Netflix on Saturday, 20 September. The series is also available to stream on ITVX.