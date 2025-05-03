Netflix fans obsessed with gripping heist series they 'can't stop watching'

Netflix viewers have been left gripped by Money Heist, the Spanish crime drama that continues to attract attention across the globe. With five seasons now streaming and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%, it’s become one of the platform’s biggest international hits.

Originally titled La casa de papel (The House of Paper), the series follows a group of expert criminals as they carry out two major heists. The action begins with a plan to infiltrate and rob the Royal Mint of Spain — but things don’t go as smoothly as expected.

An international success story

© Netflix Money Heist was a huge hit on Netflix

When Netflix acquired the series, it was rebranded for a global audience and expanded beyond its original 15 episodes. What was meant to be a two-part limited series quickly grew into a five-season franchise.

Its success is due in large part to its unique format. The story is told through the perspective of Tokyo, played by Úrsula Corberó, who provides narration from inside the operation. Flashbacks, time jumps and deep character backstories all add complexity to the plot.

Fans have praised the show's pacing and twists. One viewer shared: “This is an absolutely amazing series. It takes you through an emotional rollercoaster.”

Who is The Professor?

© Netflix The Professor is an iconic character

Much of the story’s momentum centres around The Professor, the quiet mastermind behind the group’s operations. His calm approach and meticulous planning are key to the drama’s success.

The gang he leads are not just criminals — they are portrayed as rebels, each with a code name based on cities around the world. These aliases — Tokyo, Berlin, Nairobi, and others — have since become iconic.

One fan noted: “Usually I wouldn’t give anything five stars, but this show surpassed my expectations in every way. Even if some parts were far-fetched, you can’t help but enjoy it.”

High-stakes tension and strong performances

© Netflix Money Heist is still one of Netflix's most watched shows

The robbers spend 11 days inside the Royal Mint surrounded by police, negotiating, strategising, and handling internal conflict. The addition of hostages increases the tension further, with shifting loyalties and unexpected twists at every turn.

Viewers have shared their reactions on social media, with many saying they couldn’t stop watching. One said: “It’s something I could watch again and again without getting bored.”

Another wrote: “I don’t think any other show I’ve watched has left me on the edge of my seat quite like this one did.”

Celebrities are fans too

© Netflix Jaime Lorente and Miguel Herrán in Money Heist

The popularity of Money Heist has extended far beyond Netflix subscribers. Celebrities including footballer Neymar and author Stephen King have praised the show publicly. Neymar even made a cameo appearance in a later season.

The series also sparked a wave of fan merchandise, themed parties, and even Halloween costumes — most famously, the red jumpsuits and Salvador Dalí masks worn by the robbers.

Why it’s worth your time

© Netflix Money Heist was something of a phenomenon

If you’re new to Money Heist, don’t be put off by the subtitles — an English dub is available, although many fans still prefer the original Spanish with subtitles for a more authentic experience.

It’s fast-paced, emotional and full of unpredictable moments. And with five full seasons available to binge, there’s plenty to dive into.

All episodes of Money Heist are now streaming on Netflix. Whether you’re into thrillers, drama or character-driven stories, it’s a series that lives up to the hype.