Who is Olivia Cooke's co-star boyfriend? Inside her life off-screen

The Girlfriend has quickly dominated viewers' TV schedules since its release on Prime Video on 10 September. Leading the psychological thriller is Olivia Cooke, known for her work on Line of Duty and House of the Dragon, who plays the bone-chillingly sly Cherry. When Cherry begins dating Daniel (Laurie Davidson), he proudly introduces her to his mother, Laura (Robin Wright), who soon grows suspicious of the mysterious Cherry. Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "It's no wonder viewers are loving the show! Not only does it boast a seriously stacked cast, led by Olivia Cooke and Robin Wright, but its source material is the chilling story penned by international bestseller Michelle Frances."

While viewers come to see some of the twisted lies under Cherry's seemingly perfect exterior, we thought we'd dig a little deeper into the impressive actor who plays her. Keep reading to find out all you need to know about Olivia's life off-screen, including her co-star boyfriend…

© Getty Images The star began acting at eight years old Olivia's acting career Olivia, 31, started her career at the young age of eight, when she began performing in an after-school drama programme at the Oldham Theatre Workshop in Greater Manchester. Destined for the screen, Olivia studied drama at Oldham Sixth Form College, leaving before the end of her A-levels to star in BBC's thriller Blackout in 2012. Olivia left school before completing her A-levels and while she narrowly missed out on a place at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) after making it to the final round of auditions, she soon landed a plethora of roles in television after Blackout.



WATCH: The Girlfriend Trailer

© ITV Olivia played Becky in period drama Vanity Fair Olivia's TV and film credits Following her first listed role in Blackout, alongside Christopher Eccleston, Olivia went on to star in The Secret of Crickley Hall (2012), before her breakout role as Emma Decody in the hit show Bates Motel. From there, Olivia took on many more roles, from Rachel in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015) and Samantha in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One to Becky Sharp in Vanity Fair (2018) and Lou in Sound of Metal (2019).



© HBO She stars as Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon In recent years, she's established herself as a household name in the industry, starring in the Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal (2020), the hit TV series Slow Horses and the Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon, where she plays Alicent Hightower.

© Dave J Hogan/Getty Images The young actress worked with legendary director Steven Spielberg in Ready Player One Life off-screen At the age of 22, Olivia told The Guardian she had a "full mental breakdown". Attributing her melancholy to a "cocktail" of factors – including being homesick, feeling lonely and not having stopped working since she was 18 – she admits she used work as an escape. "It was bad, bad. Awful, actually," she told The Guardian, admitting she worked all the way through it. "I was very good at hiding it." Shooting both Ready Player One and Thoroughbreds at the time, she said: "If anything, I was like, let me escape myself." Olivia's mental health gradually improved over time, and a significant turning point was moving back to London from New York in early 2020. "Being in London, I just felt like I'd come home," she said.



© Getty Images Olivia previously dated Girls star Christopher Abbott Olivia's relationship status While she was in New York, Olivia lived with her then-boyfriend Christopher Abbott (who played Charlie in Girls). Breaking up just before the pandemic, Olivia said it was "another reason to come home".