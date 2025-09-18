Lola Tung's eerie 'must-see' next project after The Summer I Turned Pretty

Lola is set to star in the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty film

As well as Forbidden Fruits, Lola is set to star alongside Nico Parks (The Last Of Us, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy) in The Young People, which comes from Longlegs director Osgood Perkins. Plot details for the film, which is based on a script penned by Perkins, have been kept under wraps so far, with production set to begin this autumn in Vancouver.

Lola is also set to star in the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty film, which will be penned and directed by author Jenny Han. The movie will follow on from the final episode of the show and is set to continue the final chapter of Belly's journey.

Jenny said of the film, which was announced following the season three finale on Wednesday: "There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."