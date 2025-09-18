Lola Tung's eerie 'must-see' next project after The Summer I Turned Pretty

Lola Tung is one of the hottest TV stars right now. The 22-year-old actress has shot to fame thanks to her starring role in Prime Video's hit teen drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty, which aired its hotly anticipated season three finale this week. The series, which is based on Jenny Han's young adult novels, sees Lola play college student Belly as she navigates a love triangle between two brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).
While fans are over the moon with the announcement that the beloved adaptation will conclude with a feature film, which is set to "continue the final chapter of Belly's journey," they might be wondering what Lola has lined up now that the series has come to an end. Keep reading for all we know about Lola's next project.
Lola Tung is set to star in the horror film, Forbidden Fruits
What is Lola Tung's next project?
Lola Tung is set to star in the upcoming horror film, Forbidden Fruits, which is adapted from the play by Meredith Alloway, Of the Women Came the Beginning of Sin and Through Her We All Die. The upcoming movie, co-written by Alloway and Lily Houghton, follows a woman named Apple, an employee at the mall store Free Eden, who secretly runs a witchy femme cult in the store's basement after hours, with fellow fruits Cherry and Fig. The synopsis continues: "But when new hire Pumpkin challenges their performative sisterhood, the women are forced to face their own poisons or succumb to a bloody fate."
Lola joins Lili Reinhart and Victoria Pedretti in the cast
Who else stars in Forbidden Fruits?
The film boasts an impressive cast list. Lola joins Riverdale and Hustlers star Lili Reinhart, as well as Victoria Pedretti (You, The Haunting of Hill House), Alexandra Shipp (Barbie, Anyone but You) and Emma Chamberlain in her debut performance. While character details have yet to be revealed, writer Meredith said the "cast of incredible artists has exceeded my wildest expectations", adding: "As a true fan of all of their work, it's an absolute thrill to see them bring these characters to life. I can't wait for the world to see the way they shine through Forbidden Fruits."
Emma Chamberlain will make her debut performance in the film
What have the creative team said?
The film, which has been acquired by IFC Films and AMC Networks' horror streamer Shudder in the U.S. and Canada, promises to be a "must-see" movie of 2026. Head of AMC Networks' Films Group Scott Shooman said (via Deadline), "We are thrilled to join forces with the creative minds behind Forbidden Fruits. Meredith Alloway and Lily Houghton delivered a bewitching script that struck us as a project we felt deeply compelled to onboard early and ensure a theatrical release. With one of the brightest and most hotly anticipated cast line-ups, Forbidden Fruits is gearing up to be a must-see in 2026."
Lola is set to star in the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty film
What else has Lola got lined up?
As well as Forbidden Fruits, Lola is set to star alongside Nico Parks (The Last Of Us, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy) in The Young People, which comes from Longlegs director Osgood Perkins. Plot details for the film, which is based on a script penned by Perkins, have been kept under wraps so far, with production set to begin this autumn in Vancouver.
Lola is also set to star in the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty film, which will be penned and directed by author Jenny Han. The movie will follow on from the final episode of the show and is set to continue the final chapter of Belly's journey.
Jenny said of the film, which was announced following the season three finale on Wednesday: "There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."
