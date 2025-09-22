5 gripping Scottish dramas to binge-watch if you liked Coldwater

If ITV's Coldwater has left you hooked on dark secrets and eerie landscapes, you're not alone. HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Having already tuned into the first two episodes, I can safely say that this series will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Andrew Lincoln makes a triumphant return to British screens in this twisty and dark thriller and is compelling as John, a man forced to confront his guilt and trauma, while Ewen Bremner is brilliantly creepy as neighbour Tommy."

Scotland has become a rich backdrop for some of the UK's most gripping TV dramas, easily blending haunting scenery with stories of betrayal, mystery and fractured relationships. From chilling small-town tragedies to tense detective thrillers, here are five unmissable Scottish dramas to dive into next.

1/ 5 © Jamie Simpson The show is primarily set in the Shetland Islands Shetland Based on Ann Cleeves' bestselling novels, Shetland has become one of the most beloved crime dramas on British TV. With Douglas Henshall's portrayal of DI Jimmy Pérez at its heart, the series explores gripping murder mysteries set against the breathtaking but isolated Shetland archipelago, delving into themes of community, loyalty and hidden secrets. It's a must-watch if Coldwater left you craving another slow-burn, character-driven detective story in the heart of Scotland.

WATCH: The official trailer for Karen Pirie season 2

2/ 5 Lauren Lyle stars as Karen Karen Pirie Adapted from Val McDermid's acclaimed crime novels, this ITV drama follows young detective Karen Pirie (Lauren Lyle) as she reopens cold cases that others would rather leave buried. Sharp, determined and unafraid to challenge authority, Karen brings a fresh perspective to a genre often dominated by older detectives. The series is filmed primarily on location in Scotland, with St Andrews and towns across Fife providing the atmospheric backdrop and glorious Scottish gloom.

3/ 5 © Channel 4 Matthew McNulty and David Tennant in Deadwater Fell Deadwater Fell Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, this four-part Channel 4 drama begins with a devastating house fire that tears through a small Scottish community. As suspicions grow, shocking truths emerge as Tom, a respected family man, becomes the prime suspect for setting his own house on fire. Charting how tragedy unravels trust, Deadwater Fell is a tense and emotional follow-up to Coldwater.



4/ 5 Dan, Emily and Kaya in The Nest The Nest This tense thriller puts morality and ambition under the microscope, as wealthy Glasgow couple Emily and Dan (Sophie Rundle and Martin Compston) make a life-changing surrogacy deal with a mysterious young woman. Full of tension, secrets and power struggles, The Nest is a gripping psychological drama that will appeal if you were drawn to the ethical dilemmas woven into Coldwater.