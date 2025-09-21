Ransom Canyon confirms 2 cast additions for season 2 — including a The Bold and the Beautiful alum

Ransom Canyon is coming back for a second season — and with new faces in its cast. The Netflix hit, which stars Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, premiered its first season in April, and filming for the second season is already underway. It follows three Texas Hill Country ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land, as their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life.

Per Deadline, joining season two are Heidi Engerman and Ben Robson, as recurring guest stars for multiple episodes, though details of who their characters are remain under wraps. Josh stars as Staten Kirkland, the sole owner of the Double K Ranch, while Minka stars as Quinn O'Grady, a former concert pianist and Staten's love interest.

© Getty Heidi at a SAG-AFTRA Emmys party in 2024

Heidi only made her acting debut in 2021, appearing as Haley in Candyman, and has since had appearances on Chicago Fire and The Bold and the Beautiful, and has ...And Out Comes the Wolf, also starring Giancarlo Esposito, in post-production. Meanwhile Ben made his acting debut in 2011, and is best known for starring as Kalf in Vikings and as Craig Cody on Animal Kingdom.

TRAILER: Ransom Canyon season one

Ransom Canyon, based on the 2015 Ransom Canyon book series by Jodi Thomas, films at Netflix Studios Albuquerque, New Mexico, and also stars Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada and Casey W. Johnson, while leads Minka and Josh also serve as executive producers.

Not returning is James Brolin, who starred as Cap Fuller, who — spoiler alert — died from a heart attack at the end of the first season. Season two however is also set to properly welcome Jack character Yancy Grey's wife, who will be played by Erica Dasher; the character made a very brief appearance at the end of the season one finale. Showrunner April Blair, opening up about the role to Deadline, said: "Now that we're in the room on Season 2, it's a very fun character that's shaping up and a very juicy backstory."

© FilmMagic Ben at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Speaking on the three love stories featured on the show, she also said: "I always viewed these relationships through this lens of, it's kind of like a choose your own adventure. We've all had one of these — the Staten kind of romance, from Quinn's point of view, is the man you want to fix. Yancy is the bad boy you should probably avoid."

© ANNA KOORIS/Netflix There is still no confirmed release date for season 2

"And for Lucas, it's like the high school sweetheart we all deserved to have, but probably didn't. You weave through those romances and they're all relatable in their own way. Those three relationships are the central element of the series so we're always trying to keep those alive."

© Netflix Minka's character Quinn was planning to move back to New York City at the end of season one

"I couldn't be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for Ransom Canyon!" she also said in a statement following the show's renewal, adding: "Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can't wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride."