Absolutely Fabulous icons reunite at LFW - 9 years after show ended

Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley have teamed up for an impromptu Ab Fab reunion at London Fashion Week. Jennifer, 67, and Joanna, 79 reunited for the hotly anticipated Burberry show at Kensington Gardens which rounded off London Fashion Week. A stark departure from their television iterations, Jennifer and Joanna sat front row in considerably pared down yet chic ensembles. Joanna looked effortlessly chic in a chocolate-coloured cropped trench coat and olive-green trousers. Meanwhile Jennifer donned a full leather trench coat and a scarf featuring the instantly recognisable Burberry plaid. The actresses portrayed Edina 'Eddie' Monsoon and Patsy Stone respectively in the award-winning sitcom, which first aired on the BBC back in 1992.

The two women attended Burberry's show which took place in the ultra-secretive Perks Field, which is part of the Prince and Princess of Wales's private garden at Kensington Palace. The show's attendees also included Elton John, Naomi Campbell, Twiggy and a slew of other iconic British celebrities who came out to show their support for the legendary homegrown label.

Ab Fab reunion

It's been nine years since Eddie and Patsy were last on screen, with creator Jennifer insisting she would not revive the characters following the 2016 movie. However, last year, a documentary titled Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out, aired on Gold and saw the two former co-stars join forces with Julia Sawalha – aka Saffy Monsoon – and Jane Horrocks, who played Bubble, for the first time since the 2016 film.

Creator and writer Jennifer said of the upcoming special: "I loved making Ab Fab but I can't remember a great deal, so much of this retrospective is a revelation to me. Thank you Gold for this kind and helpful programme."

Joanna added: "It was a fabulous wander down memory lane by actresses who only have the faintest grip on reality. Really thrilling, and I hope vastly entertaining. I loved every second."

Absolutely Fabulous ran from 1992 until 2004 after being revived for multiple specials

At the time, UKTV's senior commissioning editor Kirsty Hanson said the episode "promises to be the comedy event of the year", while Expectation's series producer Owen Braben said fans can expect "behind-the-scenes gossip from the cast and crew, as they reveal how they brought the show to our screens".