Joanna Lumley's leopard trousers are proof you can wear animal print in your 70s

It's Wimbledon season and I'm loving seeing who's wearing what as they take in the tennis. From Angela Scanlon's candy striped silk pj co-ord to Sarah Ferguson's striking ME+EM dress, Wimbledon is always a catwalk of smart, stylish looks that provide major inspo for the summer.

And Dame Joanna Lumley's heatwave ready look was no exception. Wearing linen leopard print trousers and a classic linen white shirt, the 79-year-old's Wimbledon look was straight out of the easy breezy summer dressing playbook.

AT A GLANCE Wimbledon 2025 has begun, with famous faces including David Beckham, Jessica Alba and Isla Fisher appearing at SW19.

Joanna Lumley, 79, wore a cool, heatwave-ready look with leopard trousers and a loose, linen white shirt.

I've found an amazing pair of leopard trousers at John Lewis, just like Joanna's, so you can recreate her classic look.

The actress skipped the cotton dresses, polka dot midis and lightweight suits we're used to seeing and wore something more casual but oh-so-cool. And serves as a reminder that leopard print is always a good idea, whatever your age.

Wearing loose fitting leopard trousers, Joanna's looked to be linen, a gorgeously cool, lightweight fabric that was spot on for the soaring temperatures.

© Getty Dame Joanna Lumley at Wimbledon 2025

She wore the wide leg slacks with quite possibly summer's most hardworking fashion item - a white linen shirt. Joanna layered the shirt over a white camisole, and added a pair of black slip on trainers for comfort.

It's such an easy to replicate look that you could wear it anywhere this summer, not just to Centre Court. If you want to copy the Absolute Fabulous star, I've tracked down some pieces like Joanna's so you can get the look.

How to recreate Joanna Lumley's Wimbledon outfit

Leopard print trousers aren't hard to find on the high street, but I've searched high and low for loose, wide leg trousers in leopard and have found a few pairs. The most perfect pair, in my opinion, are these John Lewis Wide Leg Trousers. Reduced to £34, from £49, they're selling fast as customers rush to snap up these flowy trousers. The drawstring waist is a draw too, as it'll be comfy and not dig in during the heat - thank you John Lewis!

CLOSE MATCH: John Lewis Leopard Print Trousers © John Lewis £34 at John Lewis

I also rate this pair from Nobody's Child, which are a lighter colour but a linen-blend, so guaranteed to keep you as airy as one can be in 30C+ temperatures. They're currently half price, at £34, and have every size available from 4 - 20.

Dame Joanna's linen shirt is a timeless style, and I'd recommend sizing up one size to get a slightly looser look; that's the key to Joanna's style, keeping things slightly oversized rather than fitted. Boden's Sienna Linen Shirt would be a bit of an investment at £75, but a piece you'll pull out of your wardrobe time and time again.

CLOSE MATCH: Boden Sienna Linen Shirt © Boden £75 at Boden

Aspiga run a similar shirt, also in linen for £85, and on the more affordable end, try the Crew Clothing Linen Blend Shirt, £35.40.

As for her trainers, it's all about the black mesh sneaker. They look smart, they're comfy and they're breathable - what more could you want from a pair of shoes? I can't match Joanna's sneakers exactly, but the FitFlop SUPER-Q Knit Slip-On Laced Trainers, £80, look to be a close match.

This pair are slip on, and have a high stretch to hug the foot without restriction. The sole is said to be "super cushioned" and bouncy, and designed to give natural arch support.

Take note from Dame Joanna and treat leopard as a neutral. When paired with classic pieces, like a white shirt or even a tshirt, it's as easy to wear as stripes or polka dots.