Joanna Lumley's outfits on new ITV show Danube - her top Euro vacation looks

Joanna Lumley is back on our screens this month in her new ITV show Danube, which sees her on a rip-roaring adventure across Europe following the most international river in the world. To be honest, Joanna could be showing us around her local supermarket and we'd be 100% invested. While on this trip on a lifetime, which she describes as "eye-opening" we see her looking stylish and comfortable, and giving us major vacation inspiration.
Her wardrobe on the show looks authentically Joanna - the former Absolutely Fabulous star opts for comfort, bright colours and she has a real love of the kimono.
In an interview with Prospect magazine about her love of travel, the 79-year-old said: "I was virtually born in a suitcase, leaving India because of partition before I was one year old. I can’t bear not travelling. I knew from the beginning that you can’t get to know the world just by reading… you have to go there. You have got to lie on this floor or take that boat, or eat that food, look those people in the eye."
She added: "I fall in love with countries all the time."
But what about fashion? Joanna is passionate about sustainability, and in an interview with HELLO! back in 2013, she told us: "I’m really not a fashion icon. Being an actress I just wear other people’s clothes and be other people in the shows I appear in. But I think that once you put your clothes on, you should wear them – they should not wear you! You should always be more important than your clothes. They should enhance you, reflect your personality, and look charming front and back!"
Let's delve into Joanna's Danube wardrobe it's too good not to copy...
Joanna rocks some lovely expensive looking scarves in this show, and this black and grey one looks great. I think Next has some great scarf options, and I love this colourblock style.
The green blouse and pearls
Green is definitely Joanna's colour, and it suits her blonde hair so much. I've tried to track down the exact top, but alas, no can do. I have found this gorgeous emerald green top from Boden though - I think this will come in handy all year round. What's more, Princess Kate owns this knit but in a different colourway.
Joanna's style is an eclectic one, as proven with this butterfly-covered utility parka jacket. I believe this is from a brand called Desigual, I haven't managed to find it in stock but I'm thrilled with this embroidered utility jacket from Boden that is so Joanna. It wouldn't surprise me if she already owns it.
Joanna's casual look
Finding a good pair of comfy wide-leg trousers isn't as easy as you'd think - especially ones that you can wear with white trainers. But this pair from New Look look great, and they're reasonably priced, too.