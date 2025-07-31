Joanna Lumley's white trainers have a flattering twist that work with any outfit

Dame Joanna Lumley is on the promo trail for her new Netflix show, season 2 of Wednesday, and she is looking glorious. The 79-year-old always looks effortlessly poised, never overdone, yet somehow trendy too.

Whether she’s sweeping into an event in head-to-toe tailoring or swanning about in suede, silk or separates, Dame Joanna's style is classic but never boring. And her outfit on This Morning on Wednesday proved just that.

Chatting to Rochelle Humes and Dermot O'Leary, the national treasure wore a timeless pair of wide leg white trousers, a white silk cami and a lightweight navy duster coat. And she added an unexpected shoe that I realised is her go-to.

The Wednesday star added a pair of chunky white trainers to her wide leg trouser and duster coat outfit.

Joanna's trainers are the Diva Sneakers, £189

The actress wore a pair of chunky, white trainers with a large platform sole to finish her look. I noticed Joanna loves a pair of sneakers, and these are one of the most flattering styles I've seen her wear.

© Shutterstock Joanna Lumley looked so chic on This Morning in chunky trainers

With a chunky, stacked sole, the casual shoe is suddenly elevated. Whilst white trainers are a summer classic, Joanna's sneakers proved that they can have a twist too; by adding a larger sole, she's lengthening her legs, making her appear taller and helping her trousers to flow beautifully. See, you don't heels!

Joanna has been known to wear trainers from British brand Sole Bliss in the past. This particular pair, called Diva, feature raffia touches to make them even more summery. The stripes and middle panel are made from raffia, and there's a zip closure for easy fastening.

EXACT MATCH: Sole Bliss Diva: White Leather & Taupe Raffia © Sole Bliss £189 at Sole Bliss $299 at Sole Bliss

Not only are Joanna's trainers flattering, but the stacked sole has hidden comfort within it, adding a more cushioned sole that's easy on the feet.

There's plenty of affordable alternatives, if you're looking for a more budget option. White Stuff 'Pippa' Flatform Trainers are only £45, and have the same chunky sole as Joanna's. Moda in Pelle Abbiy Leather Platform Trainers at John Lewis, £79.95, are even more similar too, with a zip on the side for a little extra luxe.

© Shutterstock Joanna Lumley has been busy promoting her new Netflix show, Wednesday

I also love the FitFlop F-Mode Flatform Trainers for a sportier look, and reduced to £72, and Lands' End have a similar pair to Joanna's reduced to £37.

Joanna Lumley's navy jacket lookalikes

Joanna's trainers aside, the rest of her outfit is worth emulating too. Her jacket looks to be a lightweight boucle navy duster coat, a classic Joanna style with drapery and a dash of theatrics. This Roman Clothing jacket, £40, is just like hers, with a subtle weave throughout the fabric and a collar.

CLOSE MATCH: Roman Clothing Longline Coatigan © Roman £40 at Roman Clothing

I also rate this navy collarless longline coat from JDWilliams for £48 for a similar look. Keep it oversized for Joanna's laidback luxe look.