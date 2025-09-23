Watch: Prime Video viewers dub 6-part psychological thriller a 'must-watch' after trailer drops

Calling all mystery thriller fans! Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for its highly anticipated "mind-bending" series, Lazarus – and viewers are already calling it a must-watch. From bestselling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst, the drama follows Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin), who returns home after the apparent suicide of his father, Dr Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy). But when unsettling events unfold, Joel "quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago," according to the synopsis.

What happens in the trailer?

In the trailer, we see Joel becoming more and more detached from reality, as he grapples with the mysterious death of his father – as well as the loss of his sister. Things take a chilling turn when he begins seeing his father's ghost, and the tense trailer ends with him asking: "Dad, who murdered you?"

© Ben Blackall/Prime Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy in Lazarus

What are fans saying?

Fans are already calling the show a must-watch and praising its lead duo, Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy. "I CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS!!! Harlan, Sam and Bill. Serioussssss team," said one person, while another added: "Omg could this cast be any better? Can't wait." A third penned: "I can't wait!!!! Just having Sam Claflin in it makes it a must-watch!!!! Is it October 22nd yet?"

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Bill Nighy is without a doubt one of my favourite British actors, so I'm excited to see him in the role of Dr Laz in Prime Video's new thriller – and, it has to be said, that casting Sam Claflin and Bill as father and son is genius!"

All six episodes of Lazarus will be released on Wednesday 22 October 2025.