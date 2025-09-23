WATCH: Netflix's 'powerful' drama with The Gilded Age star looks like a must-watch

Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin are bringing the story of Ruth and Boaz into the modern day with their upcoming drama: Ruth & Boaz. Set to be a modern-day retelling of the biblical love story, the chemistry is palpable in the new trailer. Kicking off with Phylicia Rashad's narration, she reminds the audience that every love story starts with truth, with trust, and sometimes with tragedy. Ruth and Boaz’s romance is already a must-watch and thankfully it comes to Netflix on 26 September.

What is Ruth & Boaz about?

Empire actress Serayah plays Ruth, while Tyler Lepley portrays Boaz. Gilded Age's Phylicia Rashad also stars in the film playing Naomi, the mother-in-law of the titular character. "Ruth & Boaz is a contemporary version of the story of Ruth and Boaz, one of the most iconic love stories in the Bible. Set in Tennessee, Ruth & Boaz tells the story of a young woman who escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widowed woman, and in the process finds the love of her life and gains the mother she never had," Netflix's synopsis of the film says.

What to expect from Ruth & Boaz

"I'm thrilled to kick off my partnership with DeVon Franklin with Ruth & Boaz," says Tyler Perry. "The trailer is finally here, and I couldn't be more excited for the world to get this first look at such a powerful love story. I can't wait for audiences everywhere to experience the film when it arrives."

"Tyler and I have been great friends for over 15 years," Franklin adds, "so when he called me to team up on movies that can uplift the human spirit, I jumped at the chance, and we couldn’t have a better partner than Netflix to help us inspire the world. Ruth & Boaz has been a true labour of love, and I'm grateful to finally share this first look with the world. This classic story has held such deep meaning for me and so many others for generations. I'm beyond excited for audiences to see the trailer and to experience this film on Netflix when it's released!"