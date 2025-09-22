Netflix's 'incredible' new crime thriller has viewers binge-watching all 8 episodes

Viewers who tuned into Netflix's new crime thriller, Black Rabbit, have hailed the series as "incredible" and worthy of an "all-day" binge-watch. The eight-parter, which stars Jude Law and Jason Bateman, is set in New York's high-pressure nightlife scene and follows two brothers who are pushed to the brink by their duty to family and their pursuit of success. Jude stars as Jake Friedken, the charismatic owner of the restaurant and VIP lounge Black Rabbit. But when his brother Vince, played by Jason, unexpectedly returns to the business, trouble isn't far behind.

It's no surprise that viewers are loving Black Rabbit. With a cast led by the brilliant Jude Law and Jason Bateman, and a plot that promises to be a fast-paced "thrill ride", viewers are in for a wild and entertaining watch. Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the series, from the plot to what viewers are saying about the drama.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Jason Bateman plays Vince What have viewers said about Black Rabbit? It's safe to say that the show has gone down a storm with viewers, who have praised the show's "incredible" plot and compelling performances from its two leads. One person penned: "Started watching #BlackRabbit and it's one of those shows that feels like a slow-moving train wreck that won't end well. Jude Law and Jason Bateman are great as always. Definitely binge-worthy," while another added: "Binge-watching Black Rabbit on @netflix with Jason Bateman and Jude Law. Pretty dope. Worthy of an all-day affair. #BlackRabbit." A third fan remarked: "Just finished watching #BlackRabbit and it completely lived up to the hype. Jude Law and Jason Bateman were absolutely brilliant, and the plot was just as incredible," while another added: "Absolutely loved #BlackRabbit #netflix Jason Bateman & Jude Law like you've never seen them before, so good."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Jude Law stars as Jake What is Black Rabbit about? The series is billed as a "propulsive thrill ride and character examination about the way an unbreakable bond between two brothers can shatter their world and everything in its orbit". Set in New York, the story follows two brothers, who are "pushed to the brink by their duty to family and their pursuit of success". The synopsis continues: "Jake Friedken is the charismatic owner of Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge, poised to become the hottest spot in New York. But when his brother, Vince, returns to the business unexpectedly, trouble soon follows, opening the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Jason and Jude lead an impressive cast Who stars in Black Rabbit? The series boasts a seriously impressive cast, led by Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Holiday) as Jake Friedken and Jason Bateman (Ozark, Air) as Vince Friedken. They're joined by Cleopatra Coleman (Dopesick, Clipped) as Estelle, Amaka Okafor (Bodies, The Responder) as Roxie, Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession, The Lost Daughter) as Val and Chris Coy (Bass Reeves) as Babbitt. Other cast members include Troy Kotsur (CODA, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Abbey Lee (Florida Man, Old, Lovecraft Country), Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday, The Staircase), Robin De Jesus (The Boys In the Band, Tick Tick…BOOM), Amir Malaklou (The Old Man), Don Harvey (We Own This City, Pam & Tommy) and Forrest Weber (Law & Order, The Blacklist).