'Excellent' detective drama is the ultimate autumn binge-watch for crime drama fans

Detective drama fans, listen up! The popular cosy crime drama, Harry Wild, is on its way to U&Drama this October – and it's worth keeping an eye out for. Jane Seymour stars in the series as a literature professor turned amateur detective, who teams up with an unlikely sidekick to solve crimes in Dublin, Ireland.

I'm a huge fan of cosy crime dramas, and Harry Wild sounds like the perfect series to fill the gap between seasons of Grantchester, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators and Midsomer Murders. Plus, the brilliant Jane Seymour is perfectly cast as the lovable amateur sleuth Harry Wild. Keep reading to find out more about the show.

© Szymon Lazewski/AcornTV Jane Seymour stars in Harry Wild

What is Harry Wild about?

The Acorn TV series stars Jane Seymour as literature professor Harriet 'Harry' Wild, who is adjusting to retirement when she's mugged. After moving in with her son Charlie (Kevin Ryan), a detective in the Dublin police, Harry picks up a clue for his current case and decides to solve the crime herself. Recruiting an unlikely young sidekick, Fergus Reid (Rohan Nedd), Harry finds a new path as a private investigator.

In season two, Harry continues to solve crimes as a private investigator with her young partner, Fergus, cracking cases from missing persons to murders. But when Fergus's mother suddenly turns up, years after walking out on her family, they have a personal mystery to solve: What are her intentions?

WATCH: The trailer for Harry Wild

There are currently four seasons of the show, with filming for season five currently underway in Dublin, Ireland. The synopsis for the upcoming season reads: "In Season 5, Harry and Fergus are back with their most sensational and thrilling ride yet, including murder mysteries in the world of whiskey-making, theatre and musical-tattoos, not to mention a gang of middle-aged lady burglars and a murder close to home."

The series comes to U&Drama this October

What have viewers said about the show?

The series has been hailed as "excellent" and "fantastic" by viewers on social media. One person penned: "Harry Wild is a superb crime-solving mystery. Castle meets Murder, She Wrote. The delightful Jane Seymour brings all her screen charm as an unlikely crime-solver on the thrill," while another added: "I'm hooked on @AcornTV series #HarryWild starring Jane Seymour as a crotchety retired literature professor and amateur sleuth — great literary references + a glam 70+ year old heroine who loves her wine. And a teen delinquent sidekick!"

How to watch Harry Wild?

Harry Wild is coming to U&Drama this October. Until then, there is a wide range of detective dramas on offer on the streaming platform, from Bergerac to Whitstable Pearl and The Chelsea Detective.