Watch: Wicked: For Good just dropped its 'epic' trailer – and we couldn't be happier (right, dear?)

Ring the alarm! The Wicked: For Good trailer has just dropped – and we simply couldn't be happier. Directed once again by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good concludes the untold tale of the witches of Oz. According to the synopsis, the film "begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices." HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Wicked: For Good is undoubtedly one of the most hotly anticipated films of the year – and for good reason. The first film was not only a feast for the eyes, but was funny, heartfelt and wildly entertaining. Plus, leading ladies Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were fantastic as outcast Elphaba and popular Galinda. If the second film is half as good as the first, it’s bound to be an epic watch."

The trailer, which sees the return of the stellar cast, including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, dropped on Wednesday, and has already created a huge buzz with fans. The official movie poster was also released by Universal Pictures on Instagram, with a caption that read: "Witness the epic conclusion. #WickedForGood only in cinemas November 21."

What to expect from Wicked: For Good

The final instalment, which is based on the infamous theatre show, finds Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), who is now known as The Wicked Witch of the West, living in exile.

The official synopsis continues: "Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and revelling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

"As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart.

"The aftershocks will transform Boq (Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

"As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good."