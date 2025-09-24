Netflix's new police series could be your next crime drama obsession

Calling all crime drama fans! There's a new police series on its way to Netflix, and it could just be your next TV obsession. Inspired by true events, the upcoming Nordic period drama, The New Force, is set in 1950s Sweden and follows the country's first female police officers who are placed in Stockholm's most crime-ridden district after graduation. The series, which is Netflix's first Swedish period drama, arrives on screens in October, so mark your calendars now!

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen is particularly excited for this one. She said, "As a lover of period dramas, I'm really excited to watch The New Force. Seeing Sweden's first female police officers battle prejudice from within their own ranks sounds like it will keep viewers on the edge of their seats."

© Courtesy of Netflix The series is set in Sweden in 1958 What is The New Force about? The series is set in 1958, when Sweden's first female police officers graduate. The synopsis continues: "A small group of pioneers taking a big step for gender equality but struggling to take even the smallest step themselves, as the skirts they're forced to wear chafe like sandpaper against their thighs. They are ridiculed by the public, belittled by the media, and scorned by their colleagues. "The new recruits are placed in the country's most crime-ridden district; the Klara police district in Stockholm, and as they start patrolling the streets of Stockholm, they soon realise that their biggest problem isn't the criminals; instead, the resistance comes from colleagues and the society as a whole."

© Courtesy of Netflix The drama follows the country's first police officers in Stockholm's most crime-ridden district Who stars in The New Force? Josefin Asplund leads the cast, alongside Agnes Rase, Malin Persson and Christopher Wagelin. They're joined by Hannes Fohlin, Rasmus Luthander, Jimmy Lindström, Cilla Thorell, Pablo Leiva Wenger, Peter Eriksson, Dominik Henzel, Leonard Terfelt, Adam Schmidt, Matilda Esselius, Camila Bejarano Wahlgren and Linus Eklund.

© Courtesy of Netflix How to watch The New Force? How to watch The New Force? Viewers don't have much longer to wait as the series will launch globally on Netflix on October 3, 2025. The New Force isn't the only exciting show arriving on the streaming platform in October. Fans can also look forward to Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the third season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's horror anthology series, on October 3. Plus, season two of the romantic comedy, Nobody Wants This, arrives on October 23, while the third instalment of the political thriller, The Diplomat, comes to screens on October 16.