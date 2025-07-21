5 gripping new detective dramas to binge right now

Lauren Lyle leads this gripping Scotland-based crime drama as talented detective Karen Pirie.

The second season, which premiered on ITV in July after an almost three-year wait, sees the newly promoted Detective Inspector take on a baffling cold case from the 1980s, which saw young heiress to an oil fortune, Catriona, and her two-year-old son, Adam, kidnapped from outside a fish and chip shop in Fife, and never seen again.

Now, after a man's body is discovered with indisputable links to the original kidnapping, Karen must assemble a crack team of detectives to look into the first piece of evidence in decades.

The synopsis concludes: "As Karen delves deeper into what happened in the autumn of 1984, political grudges and painful secrets reveal themselves, and it soon becomes clear… the past is far from dead."

As for what viewers think about the show, season two has been hailed as "excellent TV".

All episodes of Karen Pirie are available to stream on ITVX.