5 gripping new detective dramas to binge right now

There are some cracking new detective series available across all streaming services right now, making it almost impossible to choose which ones to add to your watchlist. Well, crime drama fans can stop their endless scrolling on Netflix, Apple TV+ and more, as we've compiled a list of gripping shows that are well worth watching.
My personal favourite is Netflix's crime thriller Dept. Q, which is one of the best detective series I've seen this year. Not only are the performances enthralling, but the plot is nail-bitingly tense and will keep you glued to your screen. Keep reading for more details about the show, plus four other series to binge-watch now.
You may also like
Karen Pirie
Lauren Lyle leads this gripping Scotland-based crime drama as talented detective Karen Pirie.
The second season, which premiered on ITV in July after an almost three-year wait, sees the newly promoted Detective Inspector take on a baffling cold case from the 1980s, which saw young heiress to an oil fortune, Catriona, and her two-year-old son, Adam, kidnapped from outside a fish and chip shop in Fife, and never seen again.
Now, after a man's body is discovered with indisputable links to the original kidnapping, Karen must assemble a crack team of detectives to look into the first piece of evidence in decades.
The synopsis concludes: "As Karen delves deeper into what happened in the autumn of 1984, political grudges and painful secrets reveal themselves, and it soon becomes clear… the past is far from dead."
As for what viewers think about the show, season two has been hailed as "excellent TV".
All episodes of Karen Pirie are available to stream on ITVX.
Bookish
If anyone knows how to do detective dramas well, it's Sherlock creator Mark Gatiss, who pens and stars in this cosy crime drama as bookshop owner Gabriel Book, who helps the police solve "the strangest of crimes and the knottiest of murders" in post-World War II London.
The synopsis continues: "Book has gathered around him a host of lovable, damaged misfits whom he informally protects, cajoles, and mentors. His wife Trottie (played by Bridgerton's Polly Walker) runs the wallpaper shop next door.
"She's a charismatic adventuress whom Book loves deeply but not physically, for they are in a 'lavender' marriage to help conceal Book’s sexual orientation in a time when it was illegal to be gay."
This "fast-paced and stylish detective drama with a difference" blends post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life-affirming atmosphere of the times.
The show has gone down a treat with viewers so far, who have hailed the drama as "brilliant" and "first class".
Bookish is available to watch on Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk. New episodes air on Wednesdays on U&Alibi.
Smoke
This twisty nine-part series will keep you guessing. Set in the fictional town of Umberland, the drama stars Taron Egerton as an arson investigator who reluctantly teams up with a police detective to hunt down two serial arsonists, igniting "a twisted game of secrets and suspicions," according to the synopsis.
There are currently five episodes available to binge-watch now, with the remaining four being released weekly on Fridays until August 15.
Viewers have been loving the series so far, hailing it as "intense" and "quality TV".
Smoke is available to stream on Apple TV+.
Scrublands
There are two seasons of his gritty detective drama now available to binge-watch on BBC iPlayer.
Adapted from Chris Hammer's award-winning novel, the series sees investigative journalist Martin Scarsden arrive in a remote, rural town in the heart of Australia one year after a dedicated young priest opened fire on his congregation, killing five parishioners.
While Martin sets out to write a simple feature story on the anniversary of the shocking tragedy, his instincts kick in and he begins to dig deeper.
The synopsis continues: "The previously accepted narrative begins to fall apart and he finds himself in a life and death race to uncover the truth."
In season two, which takes place a year after the events of season one, Martin returns to his hometown, Port Silver, to make a fresh start with his partner, Mandy. But when his childhood friend, Jasper, is brutally murdered, and Mandy is accused as the prime suspect, Martin embarks on a relentless search for the truth, uncovering buried secrets about his past in the process.
It's safe to say viewers are loving the show, which has been hailed as "brilliant" on social media.
Scrublands is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Dept. Q
Dept. Q. has to be one of this year's best crime thrillers.
Matthew Goode (A Discovery of Witches) stars as tortured detective DCI Carl Morck, who is haunted by a crime-scene visit gone wrong, which left a young PC dead and his partner paralysed.
When he returns to work, Carl is assigned to head up a new cold case unit: Dept. Q, a PR stunt to distract from the failures of an under-resourced police force.
After building a gang of "waifs and strays who have everything to prove", Carl digs into the case of ambitious civil servant Merritt Linguard, who disappeared without a trace several years ago.
The synopsis concludes: "Carl is back doing what he does best - rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer."
The Netflix series has been a big hit amongst viewers, who have described the show as "an absolute masterpiece".
Dept. Q is available to stream on Netflix.