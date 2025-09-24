Amazon Prime adds iconic 00s crime thriller as fans hail it 'best show ever'

With it being one of the most popular genres, there's never a shortage of amazing crime dramas to binge. Whether you're in the mood for a 23-episode-long police procedural or a cosy crime show that lasts for around six episodes, there are plenty of options to tune in. One of the best shows to come out of the noughties was CBS' The Mentalist, which lasted for seven seasons between 2008 and 2015. The series featured Simon Baker as Patrick Jane, a former 'psychic', who joins forces with the fictional CBI as they try to track down Red John, a serial killer who murdered his wife and daughter. And if, for some reason, you missed the show when it first aired, Amazon Prime has just added its entire run to its library.

The addition of the series came just in time, as the drama recently celebrated its 17th anniversary, with its first-ever episode broadcasting on 23 September 2008. The series was very well received when it first aired with contemporary critics saying: "The setup and episodic storytelling is far from original, but The Mentalist distinguishes itself from other procedurals mostly due to the talents of Simon Baker," while another review read: "Psychological sleight of hand can't fill an hour every week. For that, you need complicated, interesting crimes and complicated, interesting characters solving them. The Mentalist seems prepared to deliver just that."

Likewise, fans were regularly tuning in for the show. Its first season managed to achieve 17 million viewers, and the first-season episode, Flame Red, became the first episode to achieve the highest-rated TV show in its first season for four years; before this, it was Desperate Housewives. However, viewership eventually started peeling away, and when the show was cancelled, it was only watched by 11 million people.

Fan reaction

Fans have long hailed The Mentalist as one of the best shows to have been produced. One penned: " I don't normally write reviews, but I have to for this gem. First of all, if you're in a dilemma of deciding whether should watch it or not then put your doubts aside and give it a go, you will not regret it. This is one of the best shows I have ever seen. The story is very well written, and it's surpassed only by the acting of the cast involved. Simon Baker's performance in The Mentalist is nothing short of spectacular, he brought the character of Patrick Jane to life."

© CBS via Getty Images Fans were overjoyed as the American series landed on Prime

A second commented: "Hands down the best show I have ever watched, and I have watched quite a few shows in my lifetime. Each and every one of the actors are terrific, but a special mention is surely deserved by the charming, suave, dashing, breathtakingly handsome, with an infectious smile that lights up the room, Simon Baker."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Definitely the best TV series out there. Watching it over and over again and it never gets boring. It is so perfect and not over the top... every episode different and the way of catching the killer is so different and fun, making it so much better than other tv series that repeat themselves."

Who stars in The Mentalist?

1/ 10 © CBS via Getty Images Simon led the series Simon Baker Simon appeared in the show as former 'psychic' Patrick Jane, whose family was killed by notorious serial killer, Red John, after he claimed to have assisted the police in profiling the killer. The role earned Simon an Emmy nomination. Before The Mentalist, the star had shot to fame in legal drama, The Guardian, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He has since starred in Breath, Blaze and Ten Pound Poms.



2/ 10 © CBS via Getty Images Robin's character ended up in a relationship with Simon's Robin Tunney In The Mentalist, Robin played Special Agent Teresa Lisbon, the superior officer of the CBI. One of the highlights of the series is watching the relationship between Teresa and Patrick evolve, culminating in the pair getting married in the show's final episode. Robin also has credits in Horse Girl and Prison Break, while her performance in Niagara, Niagara earned her a Best Actress Award at the Venice Film Festival.



3/ 10 © CBS via Getty Images Tim appeared in all seven seasons of the show Tim Kang Tim appeared in all seven seasons of the show as Special Agent Kimball Cho, a special agent in the CBI known for his deadpan humour and attempts to befriend younger criminals in a bid to improve their lives. Tim has also appeared in A Wrinkle in Time and The Vampire Diaries, and between 2018 and 2024, he starred as Detective Gordon Katsumoto in Magnum P.I.



4/ 10 © FilmMagic Owain originally hails from Wales Owain Yeoman Welsh actor Owain appeared in the first six seasons of the show as Special Agent Wayne Rigsby, an arson specialist. He later develops a relationship with fellow team member, Grace Van Pelt and appears in a guest capacity for the show's final season. The actor has since appeared in Turn: Washington Spies, Emergence and Elementary.



5/ 10 © Getty Images Amanda and Owain's characters ended up married Amanda Righetti Amanda played Special Agent Grace Van Pelt, the newest member of the CBI and the most spiritual of the group, leading to her believing many of Patrick's methods. Her character ended up marrying Wayne Rigsby, with the pair departing in the sixth season before returning as guest characters for the final season. The actress has appeared in the 2009 remake of Friday the 13th, Colony and the One Chicago franchise.



6/ 10 © CBS via Getty Images Rockmond joined the show in its sixth season Rockmond Dunbar Rockmond plays Special Agent Dennis Abbott in the show in seasons six and seven, and he recruits Patrick to the FBI following the death of Red John, setting the stage for the final seasons of the show. Rockmond also has credits in The Game, Sons of Anarchy, The Path and 9-1-1.



7/ 10 © Getty Images Emily only appeared in the sixth season Emily Swallow Emily only appeared in one season of the show, playing Special Agent Kim Fischer in the show's sixth season and she often supervised Patrick during their time in the field. The actress has since appeared in Supernatural, How to Get Away with Murder and between 2019 and 2023, she played The Armourer in The Mandalorian.



8/ 10 © CBS via Getty Images Joe joined the main cast for the final season Joe Adler Joe joined the show in the sixth season as recurring character Jason Wylie, an analyst with the FBI, before joining the main cast for the show's final season. Jason is best known for playing Zart in The Maze Runner, but he's also appeared in Damnation and Grey's Anatomy.



9/ 10 © Getty Images Josie's character was killed off Josie Loren Josie joined the show in its final season as Special Agent Michelle Vega, but the character was shockingly killed off ten episodes in. Josie has also appeared in Make It or Break It, Hit the Floor and Castle.

