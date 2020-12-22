Celebrity couples who met on blind dates like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle But it wasn't love at first sight for all of these celebrities

There is always one friend who wants to take on the role of matchmaker and for these celebrities, it was a good job they trusted their confidants as they went on to marry their blind dates! Believe it or not, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually met on a blind date in London and so many other A-listers have done the same. Keep reading to find out who…

WATCH: See what you might have missed from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's glorious wedding ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were set-up by mutual friends

Prince Harry has been very open about the fact that he and Meghan Markle were introduced by mutual friends, however, the exact circumstances have been left vague. According to Finding Freedom (a book written by royal reporters Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie), the couple had a date at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse in 2016, where Prince Harry sipped beer and Meghan had a martini. The three-hour meeting was then the beginning of their blossoming relationship.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Robbie Williams met his wife Ayda on a blind date

Singer Robbie Williams and actress Ayda Field began dating in 2006 after being set up on a blind date through mutual friends. It wasn't all plain sailing though, as Robbie admitted to You magazine that he broke up with Ayda multiple times – but it took another pal to reverse the decision.

Robbie explained: "I bumped into Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore and I started talking about this person I’d just ended a relationship with and was listing all these things about her brilliance when Cameron said, 'I don't think it's over.'" Robbie then revealed: "At that moment the universe spoke to me. I left and went straight to Ayda’s house and committed to her."

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

It was love at first sight for John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

It was Emily Blunt's co-star from The Devil Wears Prada, Anne Hathaway, that actually set up a date between her and John Krasinski. Anne may have arranged the meet-up, but the romance happened organically. Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, John admitted it was love at first sight, he said: "I was so nervous and I was like, 'oh no I'm going to fall in love with her.' I shook her hand and I went, 'I like you.'"

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady was told by a friend he had found the 'girl version' of him to date

Tom Brady's friend masterminded this celebrity power couple getting together. He guessed there would be fireworks between the two of them and he was certainly right. Speaking about the set-up with Gisele to Details magazine, Tom said: "This friend told me he knew a girl version of me." And the stunning couple got married just three years after their initial blind date.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek's first date with her husband was a disaster

Salma Hayek didn't have the same romantic blind date experience as these other celebrity couples. She recalled her first encounter with François-Henri Pinault to Latina: "I didn’t know it was a date. I thought I was going to an event, and then there was one person at it." She honestly admits: "It started out really badly, but, as you can see, it ended happy."

Lauren Conrad and William Tell

Lauren Conrad was set-up on a blind date on Valentine's Day

Lauren opened up about her love story on her personal blog, revealing: "I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting onstage at one of his concerts," she wrote. "Ten years later we were set up on a blind date." It was Valentine's Day in 2012, and it looks like the very romantic date did the trick as they are now happily married.

