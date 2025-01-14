Spencer Pratt teases huge news for Heidi Montag after her music comeback following loss of LA home

Things are beginning to look up for Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag in recent days, after the couple emotionally shared that they lost their home in the Palisades Fire.

Fires across the Los Angeles area continue to rage, having killed 24 people, destroyed over 12,000 structures, and ravaged more than 60 square miles.

Several celebrities have documented the urgent evacuation of their homes, and stars like Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mel Gibson, Billy Crystal and more have lost their homes.

Spencer, 41, and Heidi, 38, were among the first to document the loss of their home to the Palisades Fire, moving away into a temporary living situation with their two sons, Gunner, seven, and Ryker, two.

However, in a bid to support the couple, Spencer was able to drive support for his wife's music, and nearly a decade and a half after its release, Heidi's 2010 debut studio album, Superficial, has now hit number one on iTunes charts worldwide.

The dad-of-two took to his Instagram page with a brand new update on his wife's musical comeback journey, which also includes a newly released music video for the Tik Tok hit "I'll Do It" off Superficial.

© Pratt Productions/Warner Music Heidi's album "Superficial" has gone #1 in several countries worldwide

With a clip he'd captioned "Best news ever!!!!!!!" he excitedly exclaimed that he was ready to "scream so loud right now if my family wasn't asleep."

"I just got a text from one of the most powerful people in the entire music business," he revealed. "And they just sent me a record" from, who he described as the "number one songwriter in the world and the number one music producer in the world."

"And they've agreed to let Heidi have this record," Spencer gushed, taking a moment to let it soak in. "I promise you…I might be able to buy a freaking house for myself and my family and my parents thanks to this text."

© Instagram The couple lost their home to the Palisades Fire earlier this month

The Hills alum continued to big up the record, saying it's the kind that "only goes to Grammy winners," calling it a "unicorn" and a "no-brainer number one hit."

"I can't say who the people are, I just got the text 45 seconds ago," he added to maintain the sense of mystery. "Maybe people can figure it out, I can't say. All I can say is number one producer, number one songwriter…undeniable smash hit."

© Getty Images Spencer and Heidi rose to fame as a couple on the MTV reality show "The Hills" in 2006

Fans of the pair excitedly threw out some guesses over who the artists in question were, with many musing, based on his excitement, that it could possibly be Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff.

Others left sweet words of encouragement like: "You made this happen for your family Spencer and you should be nothing but proud!" and: "We need a Heidi and Spencer show now!!!" as well as: "We are living for this Spencer! Love that you said you are going to rebuild your parents' house too. Bless you all."

© Getty Images They're the parents of two sons, Gunner and Ryker Pratt

After Superficial went to #1 on several worldwide iTunes charts earlier this week, Heidi responded with a tweet that read: "You guys really got Superficial to #1 on iTunes in multiple countries! I have no words for what you have done for me. My heart is so full."