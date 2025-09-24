Ransom Canyon hit with casting shake-up as two series regulars depart ahead of season 2

Ransom Canyon may be adding some new stars to their cast, but it's also bidding farewell to others. The Netflix hit, which stars Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, premiered its first season in April, and filming for the second season is already underway. It follows three Texas Hill Country ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land, as their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that joining season two are Heidi Engerman and Ben Robson, as recurring guest stars for multiple episodes, however Deadline has also now confirmed that two series regulars, Eoin Macken and Andrew Liner, will not be returning for season two.

© Getty Eoin will not appear in season 2

Details on why and how the the father-son duo of Davis and Reid Collins were seemingly written out remain under wraps; Macken played Davis, the charming, Ivy-educated owner of the modern Bar W Ranch intent on capitalizing on the invaluable aquifer running below Ransom's ranch land, who like Josh's character Staten Kirkland, has also fallen for Minka's character Quinn O'Grady.

Recommended video You may also like TRAILER: Ransom Canyon season one

Meanwhile Andrew played Reid Collins, the star quarterback of Ransom High, Lizzy Greene's character Lauren's boyfriend, and heir to the Collins family ranch. He is struggling with the aftermath of his cousin's car crash death, and a secret that's haunting him. Also not returning is James Brolin, who starred as Cap Fuller, who — spoiler alert — died from a heart attack at the end of the first season.

Meanwhile, details of Heidi and Ben's characters also still remain under wraps. Heidi made her acting debut in 2021, appearing as Haley in Candyman, and has since had appearances on Chicago Fire and The Bold and the Beautiful, and has ...And Out Comes the Wolf, also starring Giancarlo Esposito, in post-production. Ben made his acting debut in 2011, and is best known for starring as Kalf in Vikings and as Craig Cody on Animal Kingdom.

© Getty Images Andrew is also reportedly not returning

The series, based on the 2015 Ransom Canyon book series by Jodi Thomas, films at Netflix Studios Albuquerque, New Mexico, and also stars Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada and Casey W. Johnson, while leads Minka and Josh also serve as executive producers. Season two is also set to properly welcome Jack Schumacher's character Yancy Grey's wife, who will be played by Erica Dasher; the character made a very brief appearance at the end of the season one finale.

© Getty Heidi is a new cast member

Showrunner April Blair, opening up about the role to Deadline, said: "Now that we're in the room on Season 2, it's a very fun character that's shaping up and a very juicy backstory." Speaking on the three love stories featured on the show, she also said: "I always viewed these relationships through this lens of, it's kind of like a choose your own adventure. We've all had one of these — the Staten kind of romance, from Quinn's point of view, is the man you want to fix. Yancy is the bad boy you should probably avoid."

© FilmMagic Details remain under wraps about Heidi and ben's characters

"I couldn't be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for Ransom Canyon!" she also said in a statement following the show's renewal, adding: "Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can't wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride."