Meet Sofia Vergara's stunning sister Sandra joining Selling Sunset — who is really her cousin

This week, Netflix confirmed that the Modern Family alum's sister, Sandra Vergara, will be joining the upcoming ninth season of their hit real estate reality show Selling Sunset, which also stars Chrishell Stausse, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, and twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Ahead of the fall premiere date, learn all there is to know about Sandra below.

She is technically Sofía's cousin

Though she has long been considered Sofía's younger sister, technically, Sandra is her cousin, who her parents Margarita Vergara de Vergara and Julio Enrique Vergara Robayo adopted when she was about a month old.

Sofía's reps confirmed the biological relationship to E! News in 2011, after Maxim did a feature on Sandra, describing her as Sofía's little sister and onetime roommate.

She has been in the spotlight before

Sandra, 36, started modeling when she was 24 years old, and in 2009 made an appearance on the CBS procedural CSI: Miami. Her other film and TV roles include Fright Night, Fetching, and Nip/Tuck, plus she was also on The Bold and the Beautiful for six episodes as Theresa Corazon.

She has also worked in entertainment, as beauty expert and co-host of an E! plastic surgery talk show titled Good Work, hosted by RuPaul and Terry Dubrow, and as the co-host of Yahoo!'s digital series Hook'd.

In 2020, she also became the Los Angeles correspondent for PEOPLE (the TV Show!).

On her turn on Selling Sunset

Upon the reveal that she had joined season nine of Selling Sunset, Sandra wrote on Instagram: "Well… this was fun. Beyond grateful and honored to be part of this wild, wonderful experience! MORE to come... Stay tuned for the magic."

"The O Group felt like the perfect fit: sharp, high energy, and full of people who are at the top of their game," she also told Tudum, per a Netflix press release.

"Season 9 definitely brings some unexpected twists," she further teased, adding: "There are some jaw-dropping moments you won't see coming."

"I've always had an eye for design and a love for people, so combining that in real estate just clicked," she also noted. "I'd seen [Selling Sunset] and always thought the women were incredibly dynamic. But being on the inside now, it's a whole different level of excitement."

Her personal life

Though little is known about Sandra's personal and romantic life, as of 2024, she appeared to be dating The Boys star Antony Starr, 49, who is originally from new Zealand.