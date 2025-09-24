Netflix viewers 'pleasantly surprised' by new rom-com taking the streamer’s Top 10 by storm

We can't get enough of romance stories, and nowhere is that clearer than this week's Netflix Top 10 where a cheesy romcom has topped both the English and non-English language lists. The Wrong Paris may only have 64% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it clearly hit the right note with viewers as the film garnered 21.8 million views after two weeks. The Wrong Paris stars Miranda Cosgrave as Dawn, a small-town girl from Texas who has big dreams of going to art school in Paris. But when an opportunity to move to the French capital comes up, her love life takes an unexpected turn.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it for what it was. I thought it was funny and charming. I was pleasantly surprised how enjoyable it was for a B-movie. Perfect for a dossy Sunday afternoon," commented one fan on the movie, with another adding: "I totally agree with you 100%! These slightly cringe and predictable romances are such a comfort and guilty pleasure for me hahaha! They truly are a nice escape when you're having a bad day."

"I watched it and I like it. A good cheer-up movie. A change of taste is always needed," added another on the Netflix Reddit channel, while one viewer shared that they "thought it stood out from similar movies because it actually had funny moments, I audibly laughed a few times".

HELLO's TV writer Megan Bull said of the film: "A charming and predictable watch, The Wrong Paris never takes itself too seriously, while gifting fans with some much-needed nostalgia in the form of noughties icon Miranda Cosgrove. Leading as the quintessential girl-next-door, Dawn, who signs up for a dating show in an attempt to pay her way through art school, Miranda lends her on-screen charisma to this easy-breezy rom-com, which is deliciously cheesy in all the best ways."

Trailer for The Wrong Paris

The new German comedy She Said Maybe took number one on the non-English Film list with 7.2 million views; the film follows Mavi (Beritan Balcı) and Can (Sinan Güleç) who escape to Istanbul for a romantic getaway, but learn upon their arrival that Mavi is actually a descendant of an elite Turkish family, and the grandmother she never knew she had wants her to join high society and lead the family business.

© NETFLIX K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat

K-Pop: Demon Hunters is still getting viewers singing and dancing along, coming in at number two for its 14th week on the global Top 10 list with 21.2 million views, while Liam Neeson's adventure thriller Ice Road: Vengeance is at third.

Action movies round out the top 10, with Clint Eastwood's 2018 movie The Mule, Miles Teller and Jonah Hill's War Dogs, and Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story, a 2025 film about a pregnant mother risking her life to protect her family, all on the list.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The second instalment of Wednesday season 2 dropped on Netflix

On the TV list, Wednesday's second season continues its run at the top of the list while season one returns to the list at number nine. Black Rabbit is at number two, and fresh off its eight Emmy Award wins, Adolescence is back in the Top 10 at number five with 3.6 million views.