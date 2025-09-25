Viewers 'hooked' after 1st episode of 'magnificent' new 7-part drama

Viewers who tuned into ITV's new drama, The Hack, are "hooked" on the series after the first episode and have hailed the show as "magnificent" on social media. The seven-parter, which stars David Tennant, Robert Carlyle and Toby Jones, depicts the phone-hacking scandal that brought down media mogul Rupert Murdoch's News of the World. The series is penned by award-winning screenwriter Jack Thorne (Adolescence) and comes from the producers behind Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

It's no surprise viewers are loving this gripping drama. Not only is the series based on a shocking true story, but it's written by Jack Thorne, who is known for his work on Netflix's smash hit drama Adolescence. Plus, the cast is seriously impressive, with the likes of David Tennant, Rose Leslie, Toby Jones and plenty more British acting favourites featured on the show. Keep reading to find out what viewers have said about the drama.

David Tennant stars as Guardian journalist Nick Davies What have viewers said about The Hack? Viewers were "hooked" on the show following the premiere episode, and many have wasted no time binge-watching the series on ITVX. One person penned: "Brilliant, well that's me set up for watching all the other 6 episodes in the box set on ITVX," while another added: "Episode 1 of #TheHack was absolutely magnificent. Having to wait for a week to see episode 2 is going to kill me. I want to binge it now." A third fan penned: "I think this is brilliantly done. Hooked," while another binge-watched five episodes in one sitting, adding: "I've binge-watched the first 5 episodes today. It's absolutely gripping, shocking and upsetting in equal measures. #TheHack." Meanwhile, others praised lead actor David Tennant's portrayal of journalist Nick Davies, with one viewer writing: "David Tennant is absolutely superb in #TheHack."

WATCH: The trailer for The Hack

© ITV/Instagram The series depicts the phone-hacking scandal What is The Hack about? The series depicts Guardian journalist Nick Davies's investigation into the phone-hacking scandal at Rupert Murdoch's News of the World newspaper. The story is set between 2002 and 2012 and interweaves two real-life stories: that of Nick Davies, who uncovered evidence of phone hacking, and the story of the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, led by former Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Cook (played by Robert Carlyle).

The series boasts an impressive cast of British stars Who stars in The Hack? David Tennant (Doctor Who, Rivals) leads the cast as Nick Davies, alongside Toby Jones (Detectorists) as former Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger and Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting) as DCS Dave Cook. They're joined by Steve Pemberton (Inside No.9) as Rupert Murdoch, Eve Myles (Coldwater) as Jacqui Hames, Rosalie Craig (The Serpent Queen) as Rebekah Wade/Brooks, Dougray Scott (Irvine Welsh's Crime) as Gordon Brown, Georgia Jay (Silent Witness) as Sienna Miller, Rose Leslie (Vigil) as Charlotte Harris, Katherine Kelly (Happy Valley) as Sheridan McCoid and Nicholas Rowe (Red Eye) as Jeremy Paxman.