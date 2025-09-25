BBC drops first-look images of gripping 6-part prison drama – and it looks like your next binge

We can't wait for the BBC's new prison drama, Waiting for the Out, and the network has now released the first images for the show. The drama stars The Responder actor Josh Finan and Screw's Stephen Wight and is based on Andy West's critically-acclaimed memoir, The Life Inside: A Memoir of Prison, Family and Learning to Be Free. The book is a retelling of Andy's job as a philosophy teacher in prisons after growing up in a family where three of his relatives were sent to prison for various reasons.

Josh leads new show, Waiting for the Out (working title), which is due to be released in early 2026, as philosophy teacher Andy. The main character's father will be played by Gerard Kearns, while his brother, Lee, is going to be portrayed by Stephen Wight, and his uncle, Frank, will be played by Phil Daniels. Also joining the cast are Francis Lovehall, Samantha Spiro, Ronke Adekoluejo, Alex Ferns and Stephen Meo.

Andy has given his full support to the project, as he said: "I'm so thankful to the writers, directors, producers and everyone involved in adapting The Life Inside. They have brought extraordinary creative and moral imagination to the stories in the book. We all hope to make a series that goes beyond the cliches about prisons and the families inside them and that touches people either side of the wall."

First look photos

Are you excited for the show? Josh Finan Josh will lead the series as philosopher Andy West. The actor played Marco in ten episodes of police drama The Responder and has also had roles in The Gentleman and Baby Reindeer. He also played Irish politician Gerry Adams in Hulu's Say Nothing, which dealt with the Troubles.



The show will air in early 2026 Prison drama The six-part prison drama will no doubt have plenty of heartfelt moments during its run. Here, Josh, as Andy, is seen leading a group with prisoners played by Charlie Rix, Sule Rimi, Josef Altin, Ric Renton, Steven Meo, Francis Lovehall and Tom Moutchi.



Samantha played Maureen Groff in Sex Education Samantha Spiro Samantha is looking incredibly glam in the series as she plays Andy's mum. The Sex Education actress looks beautiful in her blue outfit in this first-look image.



Several of Andy's relatives have ended up in jail Josh and Stephen Josh's character Andy has an interesting relationship with his brother, Lee, played by Stephen Wight. Lee was previously jailed, and we'll be fascinated to watch how this plays out. Stephen previously has credits in Screw and Bluestone 42.



The pair seem to be close Josh and Phil Andy's uncle, Frank, played by Phil Daniels, has also spent time in prison. In this scene, Frank can be seen having a conversation with his nephew, with things looking jovial as Frank places his hand on Andy's shoulder. Phil has previously played lead roles in shows like Quadrophenia, Scum and Rock & Chips, the prequel to Only Fools and Horses.



Gerard was previously in Shameless Gerard Kearns Gerard will be playing Andy's abusive father in the series, and he looks relieved as he appears outside the prison. Fans will recognise Gerard as Ian Gallagher in Shameless and he also has credits in Floodlights, The English Game and The Last Commander.


