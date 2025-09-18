BBC's 'edge-of-your-seat' police drama Blue Lights gets huge season 3 update

The release date for the highly anticipated third season of the BBC's gripping police drama, Blue Lights, has been announced. The critically-acclaimed Belfast-set drama, which follows three rookie police officers as they navigate the intense pressures of policing the streets of Northern Ireland's capital, will return on Monday, 29 September. The box set will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer that day, with the first episode airing on BBC One at 9 pm that evening.

I am a huge fan of Blue Lights. This fast-paced crime drama, in my opinion, is the best police series to be released in the last few years and well and truly fills the Line of Duty-shaped hole left in my viewing schedule. Packed with high-stakes drama, unbearable tension and a dynamic blend of characters that immediately have you emotionally invested, this authentic police drama is well worth watching. If you haven't caught up on the first two seasons, now is the time! Keep reading to find out what to expect from season three and what viewers have said about the show.

© BBC/Two Cities Television Siân Brooke and Martin McCann star in Blue Lights

What to expect from Blue Lights season 3

When we return to Belfast in season three, response officers Grace (Siân Brooke), Annie (Katherine Devlin) and Tommy (Nathan Braniff) have got two years of experience under their belts and have become accustomed to life under the blue lights. When we were first introduced to the trio in season one, they were rookie cops learning the ropes of policing in a post-conflict Northern Ireland.

© BBC/Two Cities Television Nathan Braniff plays Tommy

In season two, their jobs will take them into a "sinister world hidden behind the veneer of middle-class life, the world of the accountants and lawyers who facilitate organised crime," teases the synopsis. "The old political and criminal order has gone, and a new global gang rule Belfast, bringing danger closer to home for our officers than ever before."

WATCH: The trailer for Blue Lights season 3

What have viewers said about the show?

It's safe to say that Blue Lights is a huge hit with viewers, who have praised the "edge-of-your-seat" drama as one of the BBC's best shows. Taking to social media after the release of season two, one person wrote: "The best TV drama for years. I can't wait for the next series," while another added: "Absolutely brilliant. Outstanding. It really is the best show on TV at the moment."

© BBC/Two Cities Television Katherine Devlin plays Annie

A third viewer penned: "Just finished #BlueLights. Brilliant on all levels. I love good cop shows and this was up with the best of them. Great writing and acting throughout. Well done everyone involved," while others hailed the performances as "extraordinary" and "unbelievable".

What have the creatives said about season 3?

The show's writers, Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, said viewers can expect the "most emotive season yet". In an interview with BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme, the writing duo said the officers will face "a lot of trauma, a lot of grief" and teased that viewers are in for "some laughs and a lot of tears". "It's two years in, we know the officers more than ever, and so we're really there with them on their journeys," he added.

Blue Lights is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Season three arrives on Monday, 29 September.