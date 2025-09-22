'Phenomenal' coming-of-age film with Gavin & Stacey stars is the perfect weeknight watch

Looking for a nostalgic coming-of-age movie to get you through the start of the week? Look no further than The History Boys, which airs on BBC Two on 22 September at 11pm. Directed by Nicholas Hytner and adapted from Alan Bennett's acclaimed play, the 2006 British comedy-drama follows eight bright, working-class students at a Yorkshire grammar school who have set their sights on Oxford and Cambridge University. After achieving impressive grades, the boys prepare for their entrance exams, and the headmaster (Clive Merrison) hires a young teacher, Irwin (Stephen Campbell Moore), to coach them.

With Alan Bennett's sharp writing and Nicholas Hytner's direction, The History Boys is a classic noughties film well worth a watch. Add in a star-studded cast – including Gavin & Stacey alumni James Corden, Russell Tovey, Andrew Knott and Adrian Scarborough – and you're bound to giggle your way through to Friday.

What is The History Boys about?

Set in the 1980s, eight northern students have set their sights on Oxbridge, and their headmaster is determined to see them get there. He enlists Irwin, an ambitious former Oxford student, whose unconventional – and at times shocking – methods clash with those of the boys' long-serving General Studies teacher, Hector (Richard Griffiths).

© 20th Century Studios The History of Boys official movie poster

Who stars in The History Boys?

Many of the film's stars also appeared in the original 2004 stage production. The 2006 adaptation features Richard Griffiths (Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone) as Hector, Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) as Mrs. Lintott, Stephen Campbell Moore (The Gold) as Irwin and Clive Merrison (Heavenly Creatures) as the Headmaster.

© Stephen Osman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Dominic Cooper, Richard Griffiths, Samuel Barnett, and Frances de la Tour

The students are played by Samuel Barnett (Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency) as Posner, Dominic Cooper (Mamma Mia!) as Dakin, James Corden (Gavin & Stacey) as Timms, Jamie Parker (Becoming Elizabeth) as Scripps, Russell Tovey (Gavin & Stacey) as Rudge, Sacha Dhawan (Wolf, Suspect) as Akthar, Samuel Anderson (Amandaland) as Crowther and Andrew Knott (Gavin & Stacey) as Lockwood.

What have viewers said about the film?

Viewers have hailed the film as "phenomenal start to finish" and "one of my all-time favourites".

With a 70% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, one viewer wrote: "One of my favourite coming of age films. Very British, full of amazing actors and heartfelt storylines. Well worth the watch," while another added: "Fantastic. Brilliant set of characters created by Bennett, who complement each other perfectly. Very easy viewing."

© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Russell Tovey, Sacha Dhanan, Dominic Cooper, James Corden, Alan Bennett, Samuel Barnett, Sam Anderson, Andrew Knott & Jamie Parker at The History Boys premiere

A third person penned: "This is one of my all-time favourite films! I just love everything about it! It has a fantastic energy – it transferred from stage to screen really well in my humble opinion."

How to watch The History Boys

The coming-of-age film is set to air on BBC Two on 22 September at 11pm and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer afterwards.