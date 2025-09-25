Leighton Meester makes Nobody Wants This debut in season 2 trailer — alongside another surprise guest

Seth Rogen will guest star in Nobody Wants This season two alongside Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, and Adam's wife Leighton Meester. The Emmy-winning actor makes a brief appearance in the trailer for the Netflix series as Rabbi Neil, which you can watch above. Season two of the hit comedy will pick up from the end of season one and will see Adam's Noah and Kristen's Joanne decide to build a life together, despite all the obstacles in their way, including Joanne's hesitancy to convert to Judaism.

"Breaking news: you're in a psychotically annoying relationship. Way to make all our single listeners feel bad," quips Joanne's sister and podcast co-host Morgan (Justine Lupe), who then adds: "But a relationship isn't solid until you're out of the honeymoon phase — when you merge your lives and you blend your friends".

© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX Leighton Meester as Abby (R) in episode 205 of Nobody Wants This

© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX Seth Rogen as Rabbi Neil in episode 207 of Nobody Wants This

Joanne later shares that the pair are attempting to become a "we," but it's clear that there are still major conversations to be had when she tells guests at a dinner party that "they're planning to "do the whole interfaith thing," and Noah's response hints that the decision is not a joint one.

Nobody Wants This season 2 premieres October 23 on Netflix.