Kelly Ripa's daughter rocks sheer stockings and mini top as she announces major news

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola, has released the first single from her debut EP, Sorry, It’s All About Me, accompanied by a striking promotional image. The 24-year-old is seen gazing into the distance, wearing a white cami top accented with delicate pink bows. Embracing the ever-trendy pantless look, she pairs the top with sheer pink stockings. The portrait is set against a soft pink backdrop, with the single’s title, "Lola", written across in a bold yellow signature. Lola's luscious brunette locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a bronzed cheek and a nude-stained lip.

The singer took to Instagram to unveil the exciting news. Alongside the post, she penned: "The first single 'Lola' of my DEBUT EP 'Sorry, it’s all about me' will be yours October 17th pre save link in my bio now! ! ! I cannot wait you all to hear this project - it’s so special to me."

© Instagram Lola looked so stylish in the promo image

Kelly flocked to the comments section to gush over her daughter's latest project. "PRE-SAVED!" she wrote alongside a slew of heart emojis. Earlier this month, Lola teased her upcoming album on social media with a fashion-forward photoshoot. The rising star donned a white lace bra paired with a low-rise pink mini skirt. Lola showed off her toned midriff, accentuating her waist with a bold hot pink belt. She completed the stylish ensemble with a pair of white open-toe kitten heels.

Lola posed in front of a blue-toned backdrop, with the image captured through a vintage, poster-like lens. Her name was elegantly embossed across the picture in retro-inspired lettering. The singer captioned the post: "WAIT Lola."

© Instagram Photo shared by Lola Consuelos from a photoshoot in Los Angeles in which she appears wearing a pink leotard with coordinating tights

The mother-and-daughter duo share a close bond, with Kelly supporting Lola throughout her academic journey. During an interview on her mom's SiriusXM show Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Lola opened up about their relationship.

"For me, when I went to university my first year, I was not happy at all," she explained. "And also, it's so hard because your other friends that you grew up with in high school are also going through the same thing. They're at a new school for the first time and you don't really wanna bother them."

© Getty Images Kelly shares a close relationship with her daughter

"But I was going through a bit of a thing and I really felt like the only people I could speak to were my parents," she continued. "Like most cases, when you're growing up, your parents always telling you, 'When you're older you're gonna wish you listened to me'. And there's so many times in my life where I'm now like, oh my God, I completely get it."

Lola added that she "didn't really want anyone else's opinion but my parents'" at the time, and leaned on them more than ever. "You know that your parents actually in most cases – and it's really sad if this is not the case – but in most cases, your parents actually have your best interest at heart," she explained.

"I think parents have to grow as well and understand that when your child is an adult, now we can make our own decisions for ourselves. And live with them," she concluded.