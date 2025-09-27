Jimmy Kimmel's rarely-seen dad makes surprise appearance amid viral claims he was dead

Jimmy Kimmel's dad, James Kimmel, supported his son during the late-night host's opening monologue on Thursday. However, the surprise appearance sparked confusion among fans who had mistakenly believed James was deceased following a viral AI video. During the show, the host discussed the AI videos that were made of him during his brief television suspension following his comments on the assassination of Charlie Kirk. One video featured an AI-generated version of Matt Damon expressing words of support for the late-night anchor. "Even when his father passed away, he didn't stop working," the AI said.

However, Jimmy was quick to put the speculation to rest during the show. "Wait, my father passed away? What a way to find out," he said, before he turned to his dad in the audience and asked, "Dad, did you know this? Did you know you're dead?"

© ABC Jimmy Kimmel's dad, James, was spotted in the audience

"I'm shocked. I think I'm going to pass away from what I heard," replied the 79-year-old. "You will be missed," added Jimmy. He continued: "One of the weirdest things that happened while we were off the air was there were a flood of fake AI videos designed to look like real recordings of me."

© Getty Images Jimmy discussed the AI-generated videos made about him

The host then broadcast the viral video of the AI-generated Matt Damon. "I'm really sad that I can't be Jimmy's last guest. He is the funniest talk show host in my book," it began. "I've known Jimmy for over 20 years, and people love to talk about our feud, but we actually get along great offscreen. We just play enemies on cameras for laughs."

The video continued: "In 2013, he even invited me to his wedding. He really values our friendship. I know Jimmy is dedicated. He put everything into his show. Even when his father passed away, he didn't stop working. I don't think ABC should treat Jimmy like this. If a talk show host can't speak freely, then they have no value."

© Getty Images The late-night host returned to screens

Jimmy then aired a fake recording of his own voice over a video compilation. "And please, don't worry about me being permanently taken off the air or even completely rejected by the platform. I will respect their decision, but I will not let it completely defeat me. Taking risks is part of the consequence, and I will accept it. Goodbye, my audience," said the AI-generated Jimmy.

Back in the studio, the host couldn’t help but crack a joke about the videos. "That is how I will do it on my last show. I will say, 'Goodbye, my audience,'" he said.