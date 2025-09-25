Jimmy Kimmel's fellow late night hosts react to his return and ratings success: from Stephen Colbert to Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Kimmel's triumphant return to late night on September 23 with Jimmy Kimmel Live! has already proven itself to be a smash for ABC. Despite the network's decision to pull it from the air in the first place, and affiliates like Nexstar and Sinclair still refusing to air the show, viewership of his first show since the return was sky-high. Jimmy pulled in 6.26 million broadcast viewers, even without the support of several affiliates that denied broadcast in millions of households nationwide, a 300% jump from average viewership for Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The show has also become a major talking point online as well, especially amid growing cries over the misuse of the First Amendment/Free Speech in the current political climate. The 57-year-old TV host's returning monologue has garnered 19 million views on YouTube as of writing, his most popular clip on the platform in over three years, with even his monologue the day after currently boasting over 3.4 million views.

Jimmy's return has also received immense praise from others in the TV circle and his celebrity fans, including from shows like LIVE with Kelly and Mark, TODAY with Jenna & Friends, The View, and more. And some of his biggest fans have proven to be his "competitors," the other members of the late night circuit, who've rallied around one of their own.

Take a look at some of the reactions from Jimmy's late night buddies, from Jimmy Fallon to Stephen Colbert…

© Getty Images Jimmy Fallon During his own monologue on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Jimmy joked: "If you're tuning in to see what I'll say about my suspension the last couple days, again, you're watching the wrong Jimmy, DAD. The other Jimmy, dad." While he didn't address it much further, on the social media post with Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s monologue, the Tonight Show's official page commented: "Welcome back, Jimmy! We love you!"



© Disney General Entertainment Con Stephen Colbert In his own monologue on September 24 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host said: "I'm in a good mood, because last night our friend Jimmy Kimmel returned to television, just so proud of him! So proud to know that man. Jimmy spoke beautifully about free speech and unity, he made great jokes, showed his deep emotions, got huge ratings." He did joke that Disney would be coming out with a "live action" adaptation of "Guillermo & Stitch," referencing his sidekick Guillermo Diaz, and praised his YouTube success adding: "That ain't easy, we know this business," though quipped: "That puts you just five billion views behind El Chombo's song with the dancing alien."

© Getty Images Seth Meyers On Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, Seth told the crowd near the end of his monologue, which mostly criticized Donald Trump's administration and his views on censorship: "Minutes before we started taping we got word that our friend Jimmy Kimmel will be back on the air," leading to a lengthy applause from the studio audience. "There has been a massive national backlash to Trump's crackdown on free speech, even among conservatives," he continued. "I haven't seen a poll yet but I think, if you ask Americans if the President should be dictating what TV hosts can and can't say, you'd get about 3% positive and…" then cut to a clip of the President addressing the media's supposed coverage of him to be "97% negative."

© Getty Images Jon Stewart On Monday's episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart told the crowd: "Young Jimmy Kimmel's coming back to television," before joking he was "flying high like Advil" in a response to Trump's viral recent comment on Tylenol. He also referenced the mass Disney+ subscription purge in response to ABC's decision, including people trying to figure out if Hulu fell under that umbrella too. "It's one thing to swear off cruises, but The Avengers? Nah!" he continued. "How is it possible that by getting rid of one company, I can't watch Winnie the Pooh or Monday Night Football…or listen to early Hilary Duff," and briefly started singing her hit "So Yesterday" before ending with: "I'd sing more of it, but Disney is very litigious."