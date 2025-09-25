Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jimmy Kimmel's fellow late night hosts react to his return and ratings success: from Stephen Colbert to Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned after a nearly week-long hiatus on Tuesday, September 23, following its brief suspension over comments made about Charlie Kirk

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, September 23 included Glen Powell ("Chad Powers"), and musical guest Sarah McLachlan. JIMMY KIMMEL© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
2 minutes ago
Jimmy Kimmel's triumphant return to late night on September 23 with Jimmy Kimmel Live! has already proven itself to be a smash for ABC. Despite the network's decision to pull it from the air in the first place, and affiliates like Nexstar and Sinclair still refusing to air the show, viewership of his first show since the return was sky-high. Jimmy pulled in 6.26 million broadcast viewers, even without the support of several affiliates that denied broadcast in millions of households nationwide, a 300% jump from average viewership for Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The show has also become a major talking point online as well, especially amid growing cries over the misuse of the First Amendment/Free Speech in the current political climate. The 57-year-old TV host's returning monologue has garnered 19 million views on YouTube as of writing, his most popular clip on the platform in over three years, with even his monologue the day after currently boasting over 3.4 million views.

Jimmy's return has also received immense praise from others in the TV circle and his celebrity fans, including from shows like LIVE with Kelly and Mark, TODAY with Jenna & Friends, The View, and more. And some of his biggest fans have proven to be his "competitors," the other members of the late night circuit, who've rallied around one of their own.

Take a look at some of the reactions from Jimmy's late night buddies, from Jimmy Fallon to Stephen Colbert…

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel attend TIME 100 Gala, TIME'S 100 Most Influential People In The World at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2013 in New York City.© Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon

During his own monologue on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Jimmy joked: "If you're tuning in to see what I'll say about my suspension the last couple days, again, you're watching the wrong Jimmy, DAD. The other Jimmy, dad." While he didn't address it much further, on the social media post with Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s monologue, the Tonight Show's official page commented: "Welcome back, Jimmy! We love you!"

jimmy kimmel stephen colbert© Disney General Entertainment Con

Stephen Colbert

In his own monologue on September 24 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host said: "I'm in a good mood, because last night our friend Jimmy Kimmel returned to television, just so proud of him! So proud to know that man. Jimmy spoke beautifully about free speech and unity, he made great jokes, showed his deep emotions, got huge ratings."

He did joke that Disney would be coming out with a "live action" adaptation of "Guillermo & Stitch," referencing his sidekick Guillermo Diaz, and praised his YouTube success adding: "That ain't easy, we know this business," though quipped: "That puts you just five billion views behind El Chombo's song with the dancing alien."

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, April 15 included Seth Meyers ("Late Night with Seth Meyers"), Riley Keough ("Under the Bridge"), and musical guest Black Pumas. SETH MEYERS, JIMMY KIMMEL© Getty Images

Seth Meyers

On Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, Seth told the crowd near the end of his monologue, which mostly criticized Donald Trump's administration and his views on censorship: "Minutes before we started taping we got word that our friend Jimmy Kimmel will be back on the air," leading to a lengthy applause from the studio audience.

"There has been a massive national backlash to Trump's crackdown on free speech, even among conservatives," he continued. "I haven't seen a poll yet but I think, if you ask Americans if the President should be dictating what TV hosts can and can't say, you'd get about 3% positive and…" then cut to a clip of the President addressing the media's supposed coverage of him to be "97% negative."

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, May 6 included Luke Bryan ("American Idol"), Mike Birbiglia ("Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride"), and musical guest Incubus. JON STEWART, JIMMY KIMMEL© Getty Images

Jon Stewart

On Monday's episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart told the crowd: "Young Jimmy Kimmel's coming back to television," before joking he was "flying high like Advil" in a response to Trump's viral recent comment on Tylenol. He also referenced the mass Disney+ subscription purge in response to ABC's decision, including people trying to figure out if Hulu fell under that umbrella too.

"It's one thing to swear off cruises, but The Avengers? Nah!" he continued. "How is it possible that by getting rid of one company, I can't watch Winnie the Pooh or Monday Night Football…or listen to early Hilary Duff," and briefly started singing her hit "So Yesterday" before ending with: "I'd sing more of it, but Disney is very litigious."

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, September 15 included John Oliver ("Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"), Frank Grillo ("Tulsa King"), and musical guest Zac Brown Band. JIMMY KIMMEL, JOHN OLIVER© Getty Images

John Oliver

On Last Week Tonight, which aired on Monday, John Oliver addressed Jimmy's suspension with a broader discussion on the administration's attempt to shut down late night discourse, which has historically always involved tongue-in-cheek commentary and jokes at the expense of the government.

He referenced his writing team's Emmy win on September 14 by pointing out that in his writers' speech, when he thanked the acknowledgment of late night political writing while the medium is still allowed to "exist," the camera cutaway to Jimmy in the audience now feels "pretty prescient," which left the studio audience in guffaws.

