David Muir ushers in new chapter with ABC News

David Muir is back for another season of 20/20 with his co-anchor Deborah Roberts. The two anchors began co-hosting the ABC News weekly newsmagazine officially in 2022. David started anchoring the show in 2013, doing so with Elizabeth Vargas at first and then Amy Robach. Following Amy's departure from ABC following the publicity scandal following her relationship with T.J. Holmes coming to light, Deborah, previously a correspondent with the show, was named the co-anchor in 2022.

The show returned on Friday, September 26 for a 48th season, which Deborah, 65, celebrated on social media with an Instagram post showcasing some of the team's work behind the scenes, commemorating the beginning of a new chapter, plus one shot of her and David, 51, recording an intro to the episode at their brand new studio.

"It's the season premiere of @abc2020…," she captioned it. "Our team has spent the summer investigating and working on so many intriguing stories. I caught them off guard, but believe me we are all ready to bring our reporting to you! @davidmuirabc and I welcome you to our program's 48th season!"

Fans celebrated the show's return for another season in the comments section, leaving responses like: "This is cool to see a behind the scenes!!! Fabulous! We are going to be there!!!!" and: "Love 2020! Can't wait for tonight!" as well as: "AHHHHHH I'll be on my couch with bells on waiting!" plus: "Have a great season. Looking forward to watching you."

David has become a veteran of sorts for the network, having first joined in 2003. He was promoted to the anchor of World News Tonight in 2014, succeeding his friend and one of his first mentors, Diane Sawyer. He looked back on his initial days speaking with People: "It's funny because [Diane] would tell you, and has told me, 'I'm not your mentor. I'm your friend. I'm your colleague.'"

© Instagram David Muir and Deborah Roberts are kicking off a brand new season of "20/20"

"'We're both reporters'," he continued to remember. "And I still remember the first morning I reported to that studio in Times Square, sitting next to Diane Sawyer. And I remember looking at her and I couldn't believe she was sitting in the chair next to me." As for his career forward? David is committed to continuing his work as a journalist and evolving in the role.

© Getty Images The show returned for a 48th season on Friday, September 26

"I think it's really important to continue to try being better," he shared. "The moment you stop learning, the moment you're no longer curious, the moment you don't believe you can be better than you were a night ago or a week ago, is probably a time to sort of check yourself."

© Instagram The pair have co-hosted the show officially since 2022, following Amy Robach's departure

Reflecting on falling in love with the news and journalism as a child, the teenager in upstate New York watching Peter Jennings on TV, he gushed: "I still feel like I'm that kid racing into that local newsroom all those years ago. I love this job. I love the people that I interview and get to meet, and I think that journalism is more important than ever."