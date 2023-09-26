David Muir breaks his silence as former co-star Amy Robach is replaced

David Muir, the respected ABC host, has publicly broken his silence and extended his hearty congratulations and support to his longtime friend and colleague, Deborah Roberts, who is stepping into a new role at ABC, following Amy Robach's departure.

He took to Instagram to express his excitement, stating: "If you hear cheering on New York City’s Upper West Side - that’s me. @debrobertsabc in her new role - an all new @abc2020 Friday." Deborah, reciprocating the warmth, replied: "So proud to walk this legendary path with you my friend. Let’s go!"

The camaraderie between David and Deborah is well-known, and their close bond was highlighted last week when David posted a heartfelt birthday message for Deborah as she celebrated her 63rd birthday.

The renowned journalist, also the wife of Al Roker, had shared a nostalgic collage featuring a childhood photo alongside a contemporary one. "Happiest of birthdays, Deb. I can see you in that beautiful little girl x," wrote David, adding a personal touch to the public exchange.

Deborah, in her post, highlighted the profound importance birthdays hold for her, reminiscing about a memorable childhood birthday and her mother's thoughtful gesture. She shared: "Today, I’m filled with as much joy as that little girl was then. Thanks for all the glittery #birthday wishes. What a #blessing to begin a new journey around the sun."

This transition comes in the wake of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes leaving their roles at ABC, following revelations about their personal relationship late last year. At the time, the network, recognizing their contributions over the years, released a statement saying, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

© Getty Images David and Deborah are long time close friends

David and Deborah's professional synergy spans many years at ABC, where they have collaborated on shows like World News Tonight with David Muir and 20/20.

Deborah’s journalistic journey with 20/20 commenced in 1995, evolving into a contributing anchor role last October. The bond has not been merely professional; David's constant support was a source of solace for Deborah and her family last year during Al’s health crisis.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock David Muir with former co-star Kelly Ripa

ABC News President Kim Godwin, expressing her anticipation and support, stated: "I am excited to share that Deborah Roberts will begin an expanded role as a contributing anchor for 20/20 in addition to her current position as senior national affairs correspondent for Nightline, Good Morning America and World News Tonight with David Muir."

David, with his distinguished presence on ABC, has been synonymous with credible and impactful journalism.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and TJ Holmes

His camaraderie and warm relationship with Deborah Roberts have been instrumental in fortifying the collaborative spirit within the network.

Deborah, with her seasoned perspective and extensive experience, is expected to infuse 20/20 with renewed vigor and insight, fostering a conducive environment for impactful storytelling.