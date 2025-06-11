David Muir shares his verdict on future with ABC's World News Tonight

It's been nearly 11 years since David Muir appeared for his very first broadcast on ABC's World News Tonight with David Muir in September 2014.

Since then, the journalist, now 51, has soared to new heights with the show, interviewing major political figures all around the world like Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, as well as taking ratings for the primetime news hour to sky-high heights.

However, over a decade into the role, has David found himself getting bored with the job? Turns out, based on a recent interview, he's more excited than ever about where he's at in his life and career.

© Disney via Getty Images David has taken "World News Tonight" to soaring heights when it comes to ratings

"I think it's really important to continue to try being better," he shared with People about looking to the future. "The moment you stop learning, the moment you're no longer curious, the moment you don't believe you can be better than you were a night ago or a week ago, is probably a time to sort of check yourself."

He elaborated on the road that led to him where he is now, hosting the country's most watched news broadcast every week night. "I still feel like I'm that kid racing into that local newsroom all those years ago."

David began his career in journalism as a teenager, convincing station managers at local Syracuse newsrooms to allow him to intern with them, despite his young age and inexperience.

© Getty Images "I still feel like I'm that kid racing into that local newsroom all those years ago."

"I began interning, carrying all the equipment — and back then the equipment was huge and heavy — and I'd jump into the back of the cruiser and I was honestly the happiest kid," he happily remembered, mentioning how he would write letters to local reporters.

"Most kids were looking forward to summer vacation and I couldn't wait to get into the back seat of that cruiser all over again," he joked, particularly citing a childhood love for Peter Jennings on the news.

"All these years later, I look back on that as a defining moment in my life," David added. "I dove headfirst and I was just lucky enough to have people around me who weren't turned off by the kid intern." David graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in journalism, and after working with local stations in his native upstate New York and Massachusetts, he joined ABC News in 2003.

© ABC via Getty Images David began hosting "World News Tonight" in September 2014

As for how that translates to his tenure on World News Tonight? "I love this job. I love the people that I interview and get to meet, and I think that journalism is more important than ever."

David remembered his early days working on ABC News with veteran anchor Diane Sawyer, and recalled feeling an instant kinship with his now-colleague and friend.

© Getty Images "I still remember the first morning I reported to that studio in Times Square, sitting next to Diane Sawyer."

"It's funny because [Diane] would tell you, and has told me, 'I'm not your mentor. I'm your friend. I'm your colleague. We're both reporters,'" he fondly recalled.

"And I still remember the first morning I reported to that studio in Times Square, sitting next to Diane Sawyer. And I remember looking at her and I couldn't believe she was sitting in the chair next to me."