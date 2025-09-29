J.K. Rowling hits back at 'ignorant' Emma Watson - read full statement

J.K. Rowling has responded to Emma Watson after the actress addressed the state of their relationship on a podcast recently. The Harry Potter author, 60, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share an almost 700-word statement in which she described Emma, 35, as 'ignorant'. "I'm not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created," J.K.'s post begins. "Emma Watson and her co-stars have every right to embrace gender identity ideology. Such beliefs are legally protected, and I wouldn't want to see any of them threatened with loss of work, or violence, or death, because of them."

"Like other people who've never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she's ignorant of how ignorant she is," the author continued later in the statement. J.K. has been outspoken since 2020, when her views on the transgender community sparked widespread backlash, prompting many LGBTQ+ rights groups – and several original cast members from the films – to speak out.

At the time, J.K said that she would "never forgive" Emma or her Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint for having "cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights". Most recently, Emma, who appeared on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, addressed her relationship with the author.

"I really don't believe that by having had [my] experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, [means] that I can't and don't treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with. I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don't get to keep and cherish." Emma added: "I think the thing I'm most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible."

HELLO! has reached out to representatives for Emma Watson for comment.

The actress continued: "I just don’t think these things are either/or. I think it's my deepest wish that I hope people who don't agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people whom I don't necessarily share the same opinion with." Emma added: "I think the thing I'm most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible."

Though J.K. didn't initially respond when the podcast was first posted online, her statement responds to Emma's comments, saying: "Emma and Dan [Radcliffe] in particular have both made it clear over the last few years that they think our former professional association gives them a particular right - nay, obligation - to critique me and my views in public."

© David M. Benett J.K. Rowling and Emma Watson publicly fell out in 2020

"Emma had just publicly poured more petrol on the flames, yet thought a one line expression of concern from her would reassure me of her fundamental sympathy and kindness," she continued. "Emma is rightly free to disagree with me and indeed to discuss her feelings about me in public - but I have the same right, and I've finally decided to exercise it."

Harry Potter cast members speak out against J.K. Rowling

In 2020, after J.K. published a 3,600-word essay on her website about why she had spoken out on "sex and gender issues", a number of Harry Potter stars publicly distanced themselves from the author while also expressing their distress over threats made to her safety at the time.

© Dave Benett, Getty Images Various actors from the film series have publicly spoken out in the years following J.K. Rowling's 2020 essay.

In an essay defending the LGTBQ+ community for The Trevor Project, Daniel Radcliffe began by acknowledging: "Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken," however, he went on to say: "Transgender women are women. Meanwhile Emma publicly opposed the author's views in a statement responding to J.K.'s essay which read: "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, also made a statement at the time, saying: "I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men." Speaking to The Times in 2022, he added: "I liken JK Rowling to an auntie. I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie. It’s a tricky one."