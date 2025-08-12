Harry Potter stars who have severed ties with JK Rowling – and those who stand by her

As anticipation for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series builds, fans have been eager to know if any of the original stars will return.

While rumours suggested Daniel Radcliffe might reprise a role in some form, the actor – who played Harry for a decade – shut them down.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Daniel said the new show was aiming to "very much start fresh," with creators wanting to "make their own mark" without finding a way to shoehorn in a cameo.

"I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed," he added. "But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it."

WATCH: Evanna Lynch opens up about why Jk Rowling wasn't included in the Harry Potter reunion

Opinions on the spin-off show, which is set to run for a whopping ten years, have been divided.

HELLO!'s website director Kate Thomas said: "Personally, I can separate the art from the author, but I completely understand if some people can't.

"As a die-hard Harry Potter fan who grew up alongside Harry, the characters and magical world of Hogwarts have taken on a life of their own in my mind. I'll definitely be tuning in, and am mostly disappointed by the news that there will only be eight episodes per series."

Since 2020, J.K. Rowling's views on the transgender community have sparked widespread backlash, prompting many LGBTQ+ rights groups – and several original cast members – to speak out.

While some have publicly challenged her, others have offered their support.

So, here's everything the original Harry Potter cast have said about J.K. Rowling…

© Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro Daniel Radcliffe Daniel Radcliffe has spoken out against J.K. Rowling's views multiple times over the years. In an essay defending the LGTBQ+ community for The Trevor Project, Daniel began by acknowledging: "Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken," however, he went on to say: "Transgender women are women. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I." The 36-year-old actor added: "To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you." Daniel followed up his position in an interview with IndieWire, where he said: "I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that and so seeing them hurt on that day, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important." The Woman In Black star also addressed the rift that occurred with Rowling because of their differing views, saying it made him "really sad", but that it didn't mean he owed her his success in the Potter franchise. "I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that," he told The Atlantic.

© WireImage Emma Watson In 2020, Emma Watson, aka Hermione Granger, publicly opposed Rowling's views in a post that read: "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. "I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are," she added, before sharing some LGBTQ+ charities that she donates to.

Rupert Grint Completing the trio of main stars, Rupert Grint (who played Ron Weasley) joined Daniel and Emma by also releasing a statement. It read: "I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men." Speaking to The Times in 2022, he added: "I liken JK Rowling to an auntie. I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie. It’s a tricky one."

© AFP via Getty Images Ralph Fiennes Ralph Fiennes has spoken out against Rowling's critics, calling the verbal abuse directed at the author "disgusting" and "appalling". In a 2022 interview with The New York Times, the Voldemort actor said: "I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women. But it’s not some obscene, uber-right-wing fascist. "It’s just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman and I feel I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I’m a woman.'"

© Getty Tom Felton Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, has stayed neutral amid the backlash. When attending a red carpet for the 78th Annual Tony Awards in June 2025, the actor said: "The only thing that I always remind myself of is that I've been lucky enough to travel the world… and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter." Attributing that to Rowling, he added: "I'm incredibly grateful."

© Getty Images Robbie Coltrane Before his passing, Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane said he didn't "think what she said was offensive," before adding: "I don't know why, but there's a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended," according to The Independent. "That's me talking like a grumpy old man," he continued, "but you just think, 'Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight and carry on.'"

© Getty Images Bonnie Wright Rupert Grint's on-screen sister Bonnie Wright tweeted her support for the trans community during a flurry of Rowling's tweets. The Ginny Weasley actor penned: "If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question," before adding: "Transwomen are Women."

© Getty Helena Bonham Carter Speaking to The Sunday Times in 2022, Bellatrix Lestrange actor Helena Bonham Carter criticised the public condemnation of Rowling's tweets. "I think she has been hounded," Helena said. "It's been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people." "You don’t all have to agree on everything," she continued, before adding: "She’s not meaning it aggressively, she’s just saying something out of her own experience."

© Getty Images Evanna Lynch Evanna lynch, who plays school friend Luna Lovegood, said she has "compassion for both sides of the argument". Speaking to The Telegraph, Evanna, who has called Rowling her mentor in the past, added: "The problem is that there’s a disagreement over who’s the most vulnerable. I do wish people would just give her more grace and listen to her."

© David M. Benett Harry Melling While Dudley Dursley actor Harry Melling told The Independent that he doesn't think he was the right spokesperson to dictate what's right or wrong, he did share: "I can only speak for myself, and what I feel, to me, is very simple, which is that transgender women are women and transgender men are men."

© WireImage Chris Rankin Chris Rankin, another Weasley actor who played Ron's older brother Percy, condemned Rowling's rhetoric. In an interview with Eastern Daily Press, he shared: "I do a lot of work with charities that are LGBTQ+-focused… and I think, by saying that, you can probably guess where my allegiances lie in that respect." Chris added: "What is important to highlight is that, when a trans person says they are male or female, that is what they are and that is how we should treat them. It is damaging to them to say otherwise."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Jim Broadbent Jim Broadbent, who played potions master Professor Horace Slughorn, publicly defended Rowling. In 2023, he told The Telegraph: "It's really sad. I think J.K. Rowling is amazing. I haven’t had to confront [the backlash] myself, but I would support her in that, I think, if it came to it."