Harry Potter reboot cast two-time Oscar winning actor for iconic role 'it wasn't an easy decision'

Harry Potter fans will be delighted as the casting for the role of Albus Dumbledore has been confirmed.

American-born actor John Lithgow has seemingly confirmed the rumours that have been swirling of late, stating in an interview with ScreenRant that he is set to take on the role of the iconic Hogwarts headmaster.

WATCH: TikTok user claims to have insider scoop on Harry Potter casting

He told the outlet: "Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid.

"But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

© WireImage John confirmed the news he was cast in a recent interview

In the film franchise of J. K. Rowling's beloved novels, Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris in The Philosopher’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets. Following his death in 2002, Michael Gambon took over the role for the remaining films.

John's involvement in the new series defies the movies’ decision to cast only Brits in the franchise. The star has previously dazzled in the Netflix series The Crown, where he took on the role of Winston Churchill.

Another British role excellently performed by the star was his recent portrayal of Roald Dahl in The Royal Court's Giant.

The creators of the series, HBO, are yet to confirm the major casting decision or any of the rest of the stars set to take on the slew of famous characters, but more than a few famous faces have sparked rumours.

So far, the likes of Paapa Essiedu have been tipped as in the running to play Alan Rickman's iconic role, Severus Snape. Meanwhile, Deadline reported that Sharon Horgan is on the list to play the Scottish deputy headmistress, Professor McGonagall, as well as Oscar-nominated star Rachel Weisz.

© Patrick Olner, BBC Sharon Horgan has been tipped to play Professor McGonagall

As for the world's most famous dark wizard, Lord Voldemort, actor Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed the role in the film series, has given Cillian Murphy his blessing to take it on.

The Irish actor is among the names reportedly being considered for the stint as the magical villain.

© Getty Cillian Murphy has won Ralph Fienne's blessing if he were to play Voldemort

Ralph told publication JOE in Dublin last week: "He’s a great actor. He has a sort of power and a mystery about him. I think he will inhabit that mysterious, malign spirit very well – not that he’s like that. But I think he has that ability to go to a dark place, with an unknowable quality.”