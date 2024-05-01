Daniel Radcliffe reveals sadness at feud with JK Rowling in rare comments

Daniel Radcliffe has opened up about feeling “very sad” regarding his public disagreement with JK Rowling over trans issues. The actor, who played Harry Potter in movie adaptations of Joanne’s smash hit series, opened up about the situation to The Atlantic, saying: “I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that.”

He continued: “Obviously Harry Potter would not have happened without [JK Rowling], so nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person. But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life.”

The dad-of-one also spoke about his sadness at the situation, explaining: “It makes me really sad, ultimately, because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic.”

Joanne has been divisive with her views on the trans community, and Harry Potter stars Daniel and Emma Watson have spoken against her viewpoint. At the time, Emma released a statement that read: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

Daniel’s statement read: “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Speaking to one of her followers about whether the actors would be “safe in the knowledge” that she would accept an apology from them if they ever chose to do so in the future, she replied: "Not safe, I’m afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single-sex spaces.”

Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter series, also shared her views on the subject, telling the Telegraph: "I just felt that her character has always been to advocate for the most vulnerable members of society. The problem is that there’s a disagreement over who’s the most vulnerable. I do wish people would just give her more grace and listen to her.”

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, told Vanity Fair that is he “pro-discussion, pro-choice, pro-people-doing-whatever-they-want-to-do, provided they’re not hurting people… I think it would be irresponsible for me to wade in”.