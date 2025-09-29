Slow Horses star set for 'emotional' honour this week

Gary Oldman, best known to TV audiences as the brilliantly unfiltered Jackson Lamb in Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, is just days away from receiving one of the country's highest accolades – a knighthood. The Oscar-winning actor, 67, will attend his investiture at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday 30 September, where he will be honoured alongside fellow actor Samantha Morton and England footballer Rachel Daly. Issuing a response to the recognition at the time, the star said: "To be included in the long lineage of extraordinary actors, artists, and others who hold this title fills me with indescribable humility and pride. It is emotional, humbling and flattering all at the same time to be recognized amongst them."

Gary told HELLO! how he was preparing

Gary was named in the King's Birthday Honours list for his outstanding contributions to drama across film, television and theatre. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the Televerse Festival in Los Angeles back in August, he confirmed preparations were well underway. "I had my Paul Smith suit fitting… before I came here," he revealed. At the time, he remained tight-lipped about the exact date, explaining "there's an embargo on it" – but royal officials have since confirmed the ceremony will take place this week.

© FilmMagic Gary will receive the honours and become a Sir on Tuesday

Major milestone

The accolade marks a major milestone in Gary's career, which spans more than four decades. From Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Darkest Hour to Harry Potter, Batman and now Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Gary has long been considered one of Britain's most versatile and accomplished actors. His Oscar win in 2018 for his portrayal of Winston Churchill further cemented his legacy.

© Photo: Getty Images The actor won an Oscar in 2018 for his role as Sir Winston Churchill in the historical drama Darkest Hour

Royal admirers

In recent years, it's his role in Apple TV+'s Slow Horses that has made him a favourite with a new generation of viewers – and even members of the royal household. Gary previously told the LA Times: "The Queen [Camilla] said to me, 'Are there any more?' I'm led to believe that they like 'Slow Horses.'"

© Apple TV+ He plays Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses

Once the investiture is complete, he will officially be Sir Gary Oldman – a far cry from his uncouth character Jackson Lamb. In an interview with Deadline, Gary said his longtime business partner and manager Douglas Urbanski "has already started calling me SG, as in Sir Gary." Reflecting on what his late mother, Kathleen, would have thought about the achievement, he said: "I thought about her because I think she would've been absolutely chuffed with this. But in terms of just really processing it, I haven't had a minute really."

Also receiving honours on Tuesday are Samantha Morton (Harlots, The Whale), recognised for her contributions to film and television, and Lionesses star Rachel Daly, who is being celebrated for her services to sport.